South Beach RFA responds to serious Westport structure fire

Firefighters from the South Beach Regional Fire Authority attack a structure fire in Westport on Feb. 9. (Courtesy photo / SBRFA)

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority responded to a serious fire at a Westport residence on Thursday morning.

Reported by a neighbor at 9:16 a.m., the initial report was of a possible structure fire on South Starr Street, said Chief Dennis Benn of SBRFA.

“The report we got was of a possible structure fire. A lot of smoke and something popping,” Benn said in an interview. “As we called enroute, it was updated to definite structure fire.”

Members of the Westport Police Department arrived on scene and assisted in evacuating residents, Benn said. Several residents were offsite at the time of the fire, Benn said, which caused some uncertainty if the three-story structure was fully evacuated.

“The first engine got on scene and it was 25% involved,” Benn said. “It looked like the fire started on the exterior of the structure and extended inside.”

The preliminary investigation has identified a faulty or misused extension cord as the probable cause of the fire, Benn said. Fifteen members of the department responded to the fire, Benn said — a substantial response.

“We started an exterior attack, hitting the bulk of the fire on the AB Corner — the west and north corner,” Benn said. “The exterior crews were knocking down the exterior fire. We had an interior crew attacking the interior fire.”

Cramped access roads to the structure made the response more difficult, Benn said.

“Access was a complication. The entry to the home was a couple hundred feet from where we parked,” Benn said. “We finished up right around 12.45 p.m.”

The structure sustained serious, comprehensive damage, Benn said. One room, which had its door closed, sustained less damage than the total but the interior is completely gutted in places. The structure did not have smoke alarms, Benn said.

“I believe it is a total loss,” Benn said. “There was a room on the third floor that had its door closed that was pretty well intact.”

Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation on scene and declined further treatment, Benn said.

Contact reporter Michael S. Lockett at 757-621-1197 or mlockett@thedailyworld.com.