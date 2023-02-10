Barstool Sportsbook opening betting counter in Columbus casino

Do you believe you have a gambling problem? Click here for a list of resources , or call the Ohio Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-589-9966.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Popular sports betting app Barstool Sportsbook is partnering with Hollywood Casino to bring a sports betting retail location to Columbus.

The grand opening of a 13,000-square-foot sports betting venue is set for noon Saturday at Hollywood Casino. Barstool Sportsbook staff will be there to help bettors place a sports wager on the app or at a kiosk.

Barstool Sportsbook manager Noah Kirk said people who place wagers make fast friends — no matter which team they’re rooting for.

“I see it all the time. People just kind of sitting by themselves and they’re watching the game. Somebody’s cheering for the other team and they just kind of strike up a conversation. Where you from? Who do you like? Things like that. And they bond over this. It’s really a unique experience. It brings people together,” Kirk said.

The casino staff told NBC4 they hope the open layout — with a restaurant and bar — allows guests easily traverse the different areas of the venue.

“We wanted to make sure that it had an integration that flowed with the rest of the casino — you don’t feel overwhelmed, you’re not going to be bombarded with noise of the dings and the whistles, but you also get the stimulation of realizing you’re in this casino environment,” said Jennifer Miglionico, vice president of marketing for Hollywood Casino Columbus.

The grand opening and launch will also feature former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.