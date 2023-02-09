Cassidy on the Benefit of Returning Experience to Blue Line

The Vegas Golden Knights' top defensemen have all returned from injury.

It was clear what the Vegas Golden Knights had been missing in terms of their defense in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

With the return of defenseman Zach Whitecloud after nearly two months off, the usual pairs were back out on the ice for the first time in a while.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the effect that a healthy defensemen lineup can have.

"[G]uys like Whitey [ Zach Whitecloud ], he's been in the league, you know?" Cassidy said after Thursday's team morning skate. "You can trust him in all situations, and when we had the young guys, it's not we didn't trust them, it's just you're not sure, right? Like [Daniil] Miromanov. You're trying to bring that along. [Kaedan] Korczak, [Brayden] Pachal, all of them. So now you're in a situation where you're rolling it over. They can all kill penalties. So you're not relying on Pietro [Alex Pietrangelo] to be out there the whole penalty kill, the whole four-on-four, six-on-five. You've got different people you can use.

"So I think it's the backbone of our team when we're healthy. Most good teams, it starts with their D corps, and we're no different. We knew that going in this year. Unfortunately, just hasn't played out the way we'd like for different reasons. But now, down the home stretch here, if that's all behind us, I think you're going to see games like the other night, where we're very good in our own end, and killing plays, and moving it out, and efficient and executing well simply because those guys have been around."

All six defensemen finished around 20 minutes of ice time in Tuesday's win, a distribution the group hasn't been able to experience too often as of late.

"Obviously Whitey coming back, that's a big luxury to have, the six guys that we have" said Pietrangelo. "Takes a lot of pressure off some of us who are playing big minutes. So keeps us fresh and as you go down the stretch, your later half of the season, you're going to need that because come March and April, we're playing a lot of hockey."

