The Cleveland Guardians Claim Jason Bilous off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

The Guardians continue to make minor moves this week as we count down the days to the start of Spring Training. They've signed multiple pitchers to Minor League deals and they just keep adding more.

On Thursday afternoon, the organization announced that they had claimed right-hander Jason Bilous off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Bilous was the White Sox's 13th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He's yet to make his Big League debut but has put up some encouraging stats in the Minor Leagues

In 2022 he was an absolute workhorse and pitched 105.2 innings over both Triple-A and Doulbe-A. Over those 31 games, he's posted a 6.30 ERA and 1.74 WHIP. While the scoring numbers do seem high, he also was able to strike out 131 batters in that time as well.

Bilous has been added to the 40-man roster which fills the empty spot after Wednesday's Will Benson trade. He may not have a major role for the Guardians next season, but there's always the possibility he emerges as an integral piece.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Complete Trade With Reds

Guardians Sign Dusten Knight To Minor League Deal With Spring Training Invite

Guardians Agree To Minor League Deal With Left-Handed Pitcher

Breakdown Of Guardians 2023 Player Development Staff Assignments

Guardians 2023 Spring Training Hats Revealed

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation