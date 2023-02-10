Getting to Know Titans’ Quarterback Coach Charles London

The Tennessee Titans made a ton of changes to their coaching staff this week. One of those was hiring Charles London away from the Atlanta Falcons to be the new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator on offense.

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans’ new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator is Charles London. London, 47 years old at the time of his hire, has a ton of experience not only as a coach, but as a player throughout his life in football. In what has become a trend for the Titans’ hires in the 2023 offseason, London is a former collegiate running back who work his way up the football ladder while having a lot of different roles.

He joins Ran Carthon(Titans’ general manager) and Chad Brinker(Titans’ assistant general manager) as external hires that used to tote the rock when they were in school.

With that experience as a running back it should be no surprise that coaching his position was how London broke into the business. London got his first coaching role at his alma mater, Duke University, where he started as a graduate assistant in 2004 before eventually becoming the full-time running back coach in 2006.

One year later in 2007, Charles London made his jump to the NFL. He got a job as a quality control coach on the offensive side of the ball with the Chicago Bears. Prior to the beginning of the 2010 season, the Bears decided to move on from their offensive coordinator Ron Turner and with him went London.

London made a surprising move at that point of his career and was a scout for the Philadelphia Eagles for one season in 2011. Clearly, London’s heart was in coaching because after the season concluded, he was back on the field working with players and this time it was for the Tennessee Titans! London served as an offensive assistant in Nashville, but he did not have a long stay.

In 2012, London found himself in Pennsylvania working at Penn State under Bill O’Brien as the running backs coach. Coincidentally, he was on the staff with Titans’ new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly . London spent two seasons in Happy Valley under O’Brien before following him to the Houston Texans in 2014.

In Houston, London continued as the running backs coach under O’Brien. Even though London had spent one year with the Titans, this was the first time London had a job in the NFL as a positional coach. One of the players London coached directly in Houston, Arian Foster, had a career year in 2014. Foster racked up over 1,500 all-purpose yards and scored 13 touchdowns that year. London would spend four seasons in Houston before leaving prior to the 2018 season in pursuit of a quarterbacks coach position.

London found his next job in Chicago where he began his NFL coaching career in 2007, but unfortunately, London did not get the quarterbacks coach role he was looking for. Instead, he was back coaching running backs. His first season with the Bears, 2018, running back Jordan Howard had over 1,000 scrimmage yards. The 2021 season brought more change for London, however.

London joined the Atlanta Falcons prior to the 2021 season and this time, he finally got the quarterbacks coach job he had been seeking. London stayed in that role with Atlanta for two seasons. Some thought he may be able to score an offensive coordinator job this offseason, but instead took a similar role with the Titans as their quarterbacks coach. The big difference being London will now also assume the role of passing game coordinator for the Titans.

An increase in responsibilities may just get London that offensive coordinator role he has been rumored to be searching for, but only time will tell. Regardless, London will be tasked with reviving a Titans’ passing game that was disastrous in 2022. It remains to be seen whether he is up to the task.