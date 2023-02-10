Open in App
Piscataway Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Survivors Reveal Abuse At Hands Of NJ's Larry Ray In Hulu Docuseries

By Cecilia Levine,

7 days ago

Larry Ray's survivors are sharing their stories.

"Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence" is a three-part documentary series directed by Zach Heinzerling, premiering Thursday, Feb. 9 on Hulu.

Ray, 63, of Piscataway — also known as Lawrence Grecco — put a group of college students through sexual, psychological, and physical abuse after moving into his daughter's dorm room in Sarah Lawrence College.

He would subject his victims to sleep deprivation, psychological and sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, threats of physical violence, threats of criminal legal action, and more.

Ray's story was detailed in each phase of its development, up until his sentencing to 60 years in prison last month. New York Magazine in 2019 ran a feature story on Ray, and how his daughter Talia allowed him to "crash" in her dorm after his prison release.

But now, his victims are speaking out.

According to a report by Variety , Heinzerling's series is done with "sensitivity," and is not only about the abuse Ray's victims suffered, but how they "work to overcome it — with varying degrees of difficulty," and "undo successful mind control."

