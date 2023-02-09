Miami Heat Fans Are Growing Inpatient with the Lack of Trade Talks

Heat still searching for moves before trade deadline

As the NBA trade deadline nears an end today at 3 p.m., Miami Heat fans are dealing with the reality the organization may not make any moves.

Many hoped for the departure of underachieving Kyle Lowry and his big contract but no teams have expressed interest in the veteran guard. He is still expected to miss at least the next two games, so injury could play a factor.

Russell Westbrook and Jae Crowder, two of the Heat’s biggest targets last summer and at the trade deadline, were traded to the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks. So many big names were switched around during the past couple days, but Heat president Pat Riley has not made any noise outside of sending Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs.

Hopefully, the Heat acquire players to boost their status as a contender. Otherwise, many fans will be disappointed at another mediocre season.

