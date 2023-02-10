Port Panama City continues working on the dome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome.

At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and the timeline of the project.

The project is funded with ten million dollars from a federal aid grant and state funding.

Those funds come with strict deadlines the port must meet. Executive Director Alex King said they have been working hard to meet them and have weekly meetings to discuss the progress.

The shell of the dome has been completed, now the focus is on the floor of the dome, the conveyor system, and connecting the dome to surrounding towers.

King is excited about the impact the dome will have in the future.

“It just shows that the port keeps growing, keeps being flexible, keeps adapting and growing new market opportunities for cargo activity and good long-term pay and jobs here in Bay County so we’re really excited to contribute to the economic growth and success of this region, also, when you look at this project, it directly impacts Northwest Florida,” King said.

The dome is on track to be finished by the third quarter of this year.

At the meeting, they also approved a bid for $118,000 with American Railroad to fix the west terminal rail. The track is essential to all the pellets that are delivered and stored at Port Panama City. This particular curve of the track was installed over a decade ago.

