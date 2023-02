Turnto10.com

Ghost tour franchise comes to Rhode Island, giving locals competition By R.J. HEIM, NBC 10 NEWS, 11 days ago

By R.J. HEIM, NBC 10 NEWS, 11 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Even if you don't believe in ghosts, you might enjoy a new Providence Ghost Tour franchise that's come to town. If, ...