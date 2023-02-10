Vehicle vandals increasingly target Kia, Hyundai vehicles: drivers complain about backlog of replacement parts

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An alarming increase of certain vehicles being stolen across the country has not spared the DMV, and the thefts prompted major insurance providers to drop coverage on certain models.

Flurries of videos on TikTok have shown people breaking into certain Kia and Hyundai models and bypassing the regular ignition process by using USB cords.

“This is just completely f****d,” Brittny Baxter told DC News Now Thursday after her Kia was vandalized, and the steering console was ripped apart.







Baxter said, “The side mirror had been knocked, had been broken and then my back window, the small mirror had been shattered. The piece of plastic around it had, almost like it had been jimmied.”

Nikki Peele, who lives in the same building and parks her car in the same garage, recalled the frustrating ordeal after her Kia Soul was stolen over the weekend.







“I got a call from the police, saying they had located my vehicle, juveniles had been in it, they had had guns, they had carjacked someone else and had committed several armed robberies in my car,” Peele told DC News Now Thursday.

Metro police said 31% of all 393 vehicle thefts between Jan. 1 and Jan. 23 involved Kias and Hyundais.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said in 2015, anti-theft electronic immobilizers were only installed in 26% of Hyundais and Kias, but they were installed in 96% of other vehicles.

Progressive and State Farm said they are dropping coverage on many used Kia and Hyundai models amid the uptick in thefts.

A spokesperson for KIA told DC News Now Thursday that they regret decisions by certain insure and the manufacturer “has been developing and testing enhanced security software for vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer and has started notifying owners of certain models of the availability of this software upgrade at no cost to consumers.”

The spokesperson added they will give police departments free steering wheel locks as they’re available to distribute to people locally who have vehicles more susceptible to break-ins–a move Hyundai indicated they would mirror.

Hyundai’s communications arm said they anticipate the decision by State Farm and Progressive to drop coverage “will be temporary,” adding that a software update to impacted vehicles will be rolled-out in March for free.

Owners may also bring their vehicles to a local Hyundai dealer for the purchase and installation of a customized security kit. We apologize for the inconvenience to affected customers,” said Ira Gabriel Thursday; senior group manager for Hyundai marketing and public relations.

Inside the parking garage where Baxter and Peel’s vehicles were targeted, other drivers prepare for the worst — a steering wheel lock was seen in a Hyundai sedan on Thursday.

As the increase in vehicle thefts persists, vehicles impacted by vandals will likely not return to roads soon — a Kia media representative indicated supply chain issues are causing delayed delivery of parts needed to repair vehicles left in disrepair.

“I have probably called 15 dealerships and auto body shops locally and they won’t even accept a stolen Kia right now because they don’t have the parts to fix it,” Peele said.

Rich Romero, manager at North East Auto Body in the district said 13 Hyundai and Kia vehicles await parts needed for repairs at one of his lots, adding it could take months for parts to arrive.

Peele acknowledged her insurance provider would cover the cost of a rental car over 30 days, but she is not optimistic repair parts will arrive before one month.

“I am actually at the point now where I’m thinking about hotwiring my own car to get around,” she said.

The delay in repair parts has caused Baxter’s hopes for relief to stall, and to call for accountability.

“Just to have the lack of support or any information coming from the people responsible for this just makes it that much more difficult to navigate. Once this gets fixed in the next three, four, six months, I don’t know how long it’s going to take, I’m getting rid of that vehicle,” she said.

A spokesperson for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said they of the issue gathering more information, and “the agency will take additional action as appropriate,” however, no formal investigation has been opened.

Drivers whose coverage is dropped can consider policies to save them money. Usage-based insurance coverage rewards drivers for safe driving:

Nationwide offers ‘Smartride.’ Liberty Mutual has ‘RightTrack,’ which USAA offers ‘SafePilot,’ and Allstate has ‘Drivewise,’ for example.

