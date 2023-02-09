Complete Results – Don Kirby Invitational | Complete Results – Husky Classic. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M./SEATTLE – The party continued for California track & field on Saturday as it followed a tremendous first day with an even better second one at both the Husky Classic in Seattle and the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M. The Bears ended the weekend with 5 total program records and an additional 15 top 10 marks, leaving little room for doubt that this year's squad could be the very best ever fielded out of Berkeley.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO