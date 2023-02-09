Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per DozenThomas Smith
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Related
calbears.com
Three More School Records Shattered On Day Two
Complete Results – Don Kirby Invitational | Complete Results – Husky Classic. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M./SEATTLE – The party continued for California track & field on Saturday as it followed a tremendous first day with an even better second one at both the Husky Classic in Seattle and the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M. The Bears ended the weekend with 5 total program records and an additional 15 top 10 marks, leaving little room for doubt that this year's squad could be the very best ever fielded out of Berkeley.
calbears.com
Two School Records Broken In Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – California track & field had its eye on history as it entered the weekend, sending its distance runners up to Seattle for the Husky Classic and the rest to Albuquerque for the Don Kirby Invitational. Having accumulated 24 program top 10 marks and 2 school records to date, the Bears were determined to collect more – and they delivered.
calbears.com
No. 12 Cal Falls To No. 3 Stanford
STANFORD – Junior Isabelle Stadden completed an undefeated regular season in the backstroke and fellow junior Jade Neser captured the 100-yard breaststroke, but the No. 12 Cal women's swimming & diving team fell to No. 3 Stanford 161-101 on Saturday afternoon at Avery Aquatic Center. Stadden, who holds top-five...
calbears.com
No. 4 Bears Cruise To Two Wins
DAVIS – The No. 4 Cal women's water polo team earned a pair of double-digit wins at the Aggie Invite on Saturday, defeating California Baptist 19-5 in the morning before downing No. 17 UC Davis 15-5 shortly after. Each game saw two different Bears record a hat trick. Freshman...
calbears.com
Cal Faces No. 17 Arizona On Road
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team concludes its trip to the desert taking on No. 17 Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 11 a.m. The game can be viewed on Pac-12 Network Arizona. This game marks the 74th all-time meeting between the two programs with Cal holding a...
calbears.com
Start Of Spring Football Practice One Month Out
BERKELEY – Cal is scheduled to begin spring football practice March 11 and host a series of 15 official team workouts at California Memorial Stadium that conclude with its annual Cal Football Showcase on April 15. The Golden Bears will hold their first seven practices from March 11-24 on...
calbears.com
An Eye On The Future
This feature originally appeared in the 2022-23 Winter edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.
Comments / 0