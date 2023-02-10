Indiana Pacers waive veteran forward James Johnson to facilitate trade

Johnson was waived so the Pacers and Bucks could complete a trade

The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that they have waived veteran forward James Johnson . The waiver was done in conjunction with a trade that netted the Pacers Jordan Nwora, George Hill, and Serge Ibaka.

Indiana had to clear three roster spots to make the trade. Johnson was waived along with center Goga Bitadze and forward Terry Taylor . All three players will enter the waiver process and can be claimed by any team that has a legal way to add them in the next 48 hours. If they clear waivers, the Pacers could re-sign them should they open up a roster spot.

Johnson has been a key veteran for the Pacers all season. That played a big part in his contract becoming fully guaranteed mid-season. "James Johnson's been huge man, he's been great. He's pretty much the heart of the team," Pacers guard Bennedict Mathruin said in January. "He's a great teammate on and off the court."

In 12 appearances for the Pacers, Johnson averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He started one time against the Knicks in New York and had his best game of the season recently with six points and three rebounds in Denver against the Nuggets.

"He's established a high level of value here," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shared of Johnson earlier this season.

The Pacers roster changed significantly on trade deadline day, and Johnson's spot on the team was a part of those changes. It's permissible he returns to the blue and gold later this season if he clears waivers, and Indiana is interested in such a transaction.