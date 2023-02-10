Chiefs Add Starter To Thursday Injury Report

Kansas City Chiefs fans got both good news and a concerning update three days out from their team's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The bright side is that only one player was listed as limited during the team's Thursday practice: cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. That means that wide receivers Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster practiced in full and should be good to go Sunday.

Both Toney and Smith-Schuster left the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals with injuries and did not return. Toney injured his ankle, while Smith-Schuster tweaked his knee. Both were listed as questionable by the Chiefs last week, and prior to Thursday, there appeared to be real doubt about Toney's status.

Fellow wideout Mecole Hardman, meanwhile, has already been ruled out for the Super Bowl, so having Smith-Schuster and Toney available will be important for Patrick Mahomes and company.

The potentially concerning news is that the injury to Sneed, the team's top cornerback, seems to be a new one. Sneed also left the AFC Championship Game and did not return, but that was due to a concussion. He was listed as limited on Thursday with a knee injury, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Sneed has started all 19 games for the Chiefs this season. He broke up 11 passes and intercepted three during the regular season.

The prevailing sentiment seems to be that his injury is not major and he's expected to play Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport.

With every player on the active rosters for both the Eagles and Chiefs taking the practice field in some capacity on Thursday, the two conference champions should be close to full strength.

The Eagles are currently favored by 1.5 points, per DraftKings.