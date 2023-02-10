Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Chiefs Add Starter To Thursday Injury Report

By Mitchell Forde,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WusdK_0kiQz8gH00

Kansas City Chiefs fans got both good news and a concerning update three days out from their team's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The bright side is that only one player was listed as limited during the team's Thursday practice: cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. That means that wide receivers Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster practiced in full and should be good to go Sunday.

Both Toney and Smith-Schuster left the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals with injuries and did not return. Toney injured his ankle, while Smith-Schuster tweaked his knee. Both were listed as questionable by the Chiefs last week, and prior to Thursday, there appeared to be real doubt about Toney's status.

Fellow wideout Mecole Hardman, meanwhile, has already been ruled out for the Super Bowl, so having Smith-Schuster and Toney available will be important for Patrick Mahomes and company.

The potentially concerning news is that the injury to Sneed, the team's top cornerback, seems to be a new one. Sneed also left the AFC Championship Game and did not return, but that was due to a concussion. He was listed as limited on Thursday with a knee injury, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Sneed has started all 19 games for the Chiefs this season. He broke up 11 passes and intercepted three during the regular season.

The prevailing sentiment seems to be that his injury is not major and he's expected to play Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport.

With every player on the active rosters for both the Eagles and Chiefs taking the practice field in some capacity on Thursday, the two conference champions should be close to full strength.

The Eagles are currently favored by 1.5 points, per DraftKings.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Jonathan Gannon Turned Down More Money From Eagles To Be Cardinals' Head Coach
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Panthers Make Franchise Record-Breaking Signing On Monday
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
Paul Finebaum skeptical of Deion Sanders at Colorado: 'I don’t think he has a very high ceiling'
Boulder, CO2 hours ago
Clemson Players Sound Off On College Football Playoff Expansion
Clemson, SC1 hour ago
Nick Saban Already Chewed Out New Alabama Staffer Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
A.J. McCarron's Wife, Katherine Webb, Reacts To His XFL Win
Saint Louis, MO23 hours ago
Robert Griffin III Weighs In On Justin Fields, Bryce Young Debate
Chicago, IL53 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Steelers To Make Stadium Renovations This Offseason
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Former Cowboys Coach Lands Job With Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
Former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy sent a loud message after leaving Kansas City for Washington
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Chiefs Say Goodbye To Eric Bieniemy In Heartfelt Social Media Post
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Report: Joe Burrow Biography Is Currently In The Works
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Former Minnesota Vikings Owner Dies At 95
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Reportedly Garnering Interest From Surprising NFL Team
Columbus, OH1 day ago
ESPN XFL Announcer Roasted Tony Romo During Sunday's Broadcast
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Raiders Reportedly Fired Assistant Coach On Sunday Night
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Nebraska Football: 3 Priorities for New Coach Matt Rhule in 2023
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
The biggest question surrounding Deion Sanders and Colorado ahead of spring ball
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Colorado's Sean Lewis named the most intriguing OC hire in the Pac-12
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy