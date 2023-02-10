Open in App
Long Beach, MS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Biloxi Sun Herald

Efforts are under way to save a historic Live oak tree. Which city has started a petition?

By Blake Kaplan,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCHxk_0kiQyq1r00

Dozens of Long Beach residents packed City Hall Thursday to implore city leaders to save a historic tree that could be cut down.

The Board of Aldermen didn’t take an official vote, but Mayor George Bass told residents he’s hopeful a solution can be found.

Developers have proposed a boutique hotel for the 300 block of Jeff Davis Avenue, in the city’s downtown. The developers will need to cut down a Live Oak tree believed to be over 200 years old in order for the project to fit on their lot.

Aldermen have already given permission for the tree to be removed, even though the city’s tree board said it and another Live Oak on the property should stay. On Thursday, the board received a petition with 1,500 signatures asking it to reconsider.

“We want this hotel, so don’t print we don’t want it,” Debi Caldwell, a petition organizer, told the Sun Herald before the meeting. “We need the tax revenue. But moving forward, there is a way to build around the tree safely and keep the (area’s) character.”

Caldwell told the aldermen that the tree had survived numerous hurricanes and was there long before Long Beach incorporated.

Some Long Beach residents left their own comments on an online page where people could sign the petition electronically. One read, “These trees are as much our city’s heritage as any building or historical figure. To have their lifespan cut short for financial gain or convenience is a crime against nature.”

Bass gave the residents hope a solution that satisfies everyone can be found. He said no construction is imminent.

“I think we as a board would like to look back in two years, or 10 years, and say we were faced with an obstacle, we were faced with a tough decision and we worked hard and ... made this work,” he said. “If we can have a little bit of time ... I think we could find a solution to move this development back without the developer having to redesign the building.”

Bass said it is possible that perhaps only one limb could be be cut and the rest of the tree could be saved.

In city paperwork, the developer is identified as Phenom Investments. Further information about the ownership structure of that company wasn’t immediately available.

Bass said any further decisions about the tree would be well publicized in advance so residents would be able to return to the board with comments.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Long Beach, MS
One of the newest king cakes on the MS Coast is a best-kept secret, but not for long
Waveland, MS3 days ago
Most Popular
Tuesday Morning announces 263 closings. What about Mississippi Coast stores?
Biloxi, MS1 hour ago
Burger King employee shoots customer after argument in the drive-thru, Gulfport police say
Gulfport, MS1 hour ago
Yul’s Place — One of the Most Unique Eating Spots on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
Biloxi, MS2 days ago
Newest ‘Spirit of the Coast’ winner saluted as business and community champion
Pass Christian, MS2 days ago
Mississippi gaming executive remembered as lawyer, tourism leader and a ‘great American’
Gulfport, MS3 days ago
Police responding to reported Gulfport shooting
Ocean Springs, MS1 day ago
Update: U.S. 90 re-opens after 18-wheeler stuck in sand blocked traffic
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Two arrested after Valentine’s Day shootout in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
A beloved Bay St. Louis bakery is closing forever. ‘This is a time of mourning.’
Bay Saint Louis, MS6 days ago
Elon Musk’s SpaceX abandons plan to build floating launch pads on the Mississippi Coast
Pascagoula, MS21 hours ago
I’m a MS Coast remote worker. I just tried king cake for the first time — in Kentucky.
Louisville, KY18 hours ago
See photos as the Krewe of Nereids parade rolls down Highway 90 in Waveland
Waveland, MS4 days ago
Expect the unexpected at this MS Coast Thai restaurant in an unassuming strip mall
Waveland, MS6 days ago
Taste The Best Burgers On The Gulf Coast At This Unassuming Mississippi Burger Joint
Biloxi, MS6 days ago
Victim is identified after single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS3 days ago
Two convicted felons arrested after Gulfport drive-by shooting
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
Two men charged with aggravated assault in connection with shooting in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
Gulfport police searching for two accused of carjacking, aggravated assault
Gulfport, MS17 hours ago
A Food Network chef challenges two MS Coast TikTok stars to a king cake cook off
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Thunder over the Sound will ‘open with a bang’ in Biloxi. Here’s what is new.
Biloxi, MS6 days ago
Biloxi woman fined nearly $232,000 and sentenced to prison for tax fraud
Biloxi, MS6 days ago
Deadly crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS3 days ago
9-year-old killed in fatal wreck in Wiggins
Wiggins, MS3 days ago
Ocean Springs didn’t have to look far for their new head football coach
Ocean Springs, MS1 day ago
Woman’s body found on Starlight Avenue
Wilmer, AL4 days ago
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Beaumont, MS16 days ago
Pascagoula’s Lorenzo Wright wins district Coach of the Year, meets watery locker room
Pascagoula, MS5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy