Ben Affleck Stars in Dunkin's Super Bowl Commercial Teaser

Ben Affleck has been making headlines for a lot of different reasons this week, from his less-than-enthused reaction at the Grammy Awards , to the trailer for Air , his new biopic about the creation of Nike's Air Jordans , Air . But with the 2023 Super Bowl right around the corner , it looks like Affleck is catching attention once again, through a teaser for a commercial for his favorite coffee chain . On Thursday, the official social media account for Dunkin' shared a video of the outside of one of their locations, with Affleck's voice being heard over the intercom, and the caption "the big game calls for a big collab."

This comes after Affleck was spotted working at an actual Dunkin' location in Boston , which many had speculated would be part of some sort of marketing campaign.

What are Ben Affleck 's new movies?

Affleck is poised to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in this summer's The Flash movie , and potentially a cameo appearance in next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as well . He has also apparently expressed a desire to work behind the camera on James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Studios slate.

"We're working with Ben Affleck, who really wants to be... has been a part of our architectural team trying to bring things together," Gunn explained to reporters late last month. "and he really wants to direct one of our projects, and we're excited for him doing that... We and Ben have not decided together, exactly... We're talking about two different projects right now."

He also is directing and starring in Air, the new biopic about the creation of Nike's Air Jordans . As Affleck explained in a 2021 interview, his relationship with franchise films has definitely evolved over the years.

"It's funny because I was just talking to Paul the other day, Paul Thomas Anderson -- I saw Licorice Pizza and it's amazing -- And we were watching a movie, and he was kind like, 'Yeah. At first, I heard about the movie. And then it was like I heard this whole other wave,'" Affleck explained in a 2021 interview . "So, I feel like there is a rebirth to it, and I think that's due to the streaming thing. You may have to adapt to the changing times. I mean, this business has changed, right? You had vaudeville, silent movies, talkies, color. Then there was television. It's continued to evolve and change."

"I had this with The Way Back . No one was going to go see that movie in the theater," Affleck continued. "I could just feel it. I love the movie. It's a good drama. That audience was like, 'We want to stream it. We're not going to rush out and see it.' People were rushing out to see movies that first weekend? The currency is mostly like young people who just want to get out of the house. And there is a big and growing audience for these interesting adult dramas. But that audience now has been acculturated, especially with COVID and with the streamers and the quality and they want to watch it home. They don't care. They want to be able to pause it, take a leak, watch the rest tomorrow. And you can get a good 65-inch flat screen for $180 at Walmart. It's kind of democratized that access because it's not the 11-inch black and white that I had when I was a kid."

