Open in App
Commerce City, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Suncor warns of flares, noise as it restarts fuel plant

By Lanie Lee Cook,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48y7R9_0kiQuvs000

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Suncor has begun to restart one of its three fuel plants as it works to repair equipment at the Commerce City refinery, which is expected to remain out of service into March.

Suncor warned of increased flaring, noise and traffic while efforts to repair and begin a “progressive restart” of Plant 2 are underway.

“We are taking precautions to ensure these disruptions are kept to a minimum,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

Suncor said it is “continuously monitoring air quality,” and the data can be viewed online . The company also pointed to its new fenceline monitoring system that tracks emissions of benzene, hydrogen cyanide and hydrogen sulfide and is posted in “near real-time” on a bilingual website .

Colorado gas prices rising higher than other states

Suncor announced its closure in late December, blaming extreme winter weather for equipment damage. Around that time, fires were reported, hurting two employees .

Alarms were again triggered at the shuttered refinery on Jan. 31 because of a gas leak . Suncor has said that should not affect the reopening timeline.

The company said it continues to investigate what led to the shutdown. The December incidents happened as Colorado saw a wave of extreme arctic cold that also affected a large swath of the U.S.

“We appreciate the patience of our neighbors and all residents of Colorado who rely on our products as we work through our repair programs and safely return our facility to normal operations,” Suncor said in a statement.

Regulatory relief during Suncor shutdown

Suncor makes up 35-40% of the gasoline and diesel market, the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association has said.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order that pulls back on some regulations in an attempt to lessen the impact on the fuel supply.

Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado

“Such regulatory relief includes but is not limited to trucking hours, truck weight limits and streamlined pipeline transporting regulations,” the governor’s office has said.

Polis’ office said the governor has also been in contact with several major petroleum companies to help fill gaps in the supply chain, including Suncor, Marathon, Chevron, Phillips 66, Valero and Sinclair.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State
Denver metro 4th in nation for inflation since 2020
Denver, CO2 hours ago
How ‘tax friendly’ is Colorado? Study gives every state a grade
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Colorado’s hot air balloon adventure
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Most Popular
Broken elevators at RTD stop cause problems for riders with mobility issues
Aurora, CO11 hours ago
From groceries to gas, inflation hits Denver by 14%
Denver, CO2 days ago
Above-average snowfall helps with drought, wildfires
Denver, CO1 day ago
Data: Colorado still losing clout as ‘it’ state
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much has fallen across the state
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver gets federal grant to make streets safer
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Colorado's first 'cannabis vending machine' hits the market
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Neighbors frustrated by trash and tents that line roadways
Denver, CO2 days ago
Aurora offers financial assistance to eligible homeowners
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Hyundai offers free anti-theft software after increase in stolen cars
Denver, CO1 day ago
Dozens of Colorado schools closed due to snow
Denver, CO2 days ago
Is Denver getting more snow than normal?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Nearly half of Denver apartment hunters are looking to leave the metro area
Denver, CO2 days ago
Colorado to get $4.5 million to combat gun violence
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Serial killer from Boulder says he murdered this woman
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Poor road conditions put cities on accident alert
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver-area housing prices dropping faster than other cities
Denver, CO3 days ago
RTD board member on proposed safety policy changes: not so fast
Centennial, CO11 hours ago
Hours of testimony heard on ‘fair workweek’ bill
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Church of Cannabis claims religious rights in city dispute to remove sculpture
Denver, CO10 hours ago
Snowstorm expected to hit southern Denver-metro area
Denver, CO2 days ago
How much snow fell in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday?
Denver, CO2 days ago
What month brings the most snow to Denver?
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Celebrate Colorado’s growing AAPI food scene at the inaugural Mile High Asian Food Week
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Report: Castle Rock sees decrease in auto theft for 2nd year
Castle Rock, CO1 hour ago
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy