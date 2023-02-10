49ers' legend Joe Montana is putting memorabilia up for auction

Joe Montana is auctioning off memorabilia from his time as a San Francisco 49er, as well as items from his high school and collegiate career. AP Photo/File

You can take home a piece of famed quarterback Joe Montana, provided you have the big bucks for such an illustrious career.

The San Francisco 49ers legend is auctioning off memorabilia from both his collegiate and professional football career through Goldin Auctions as part of the company's "February Elite Auction" series.

Bidding for "The Joe Montana Collection" opens Feb. 10 and runs through March 1. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Four Rings Montana Family Foundation, which helps economically disadvantaged youth.

All pieces of memorabilia come with a letter of authenticity, which certifies that the items belonged to Montana.

The first item up for bid is the game ball from Joe Montana's last touchdown pass as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, which happened on Dec. 28, 1992. It is signed and inscribed by Montana and bidding starts at $1,000.

Montana's 1994 NFL 75th anniversary All-Time Team Award , which also starts at $1,000, is up for grabs.

Next up is Montana's Football Hall of Fame induction jacket from his 2000 ceremony. According to Goldin, the jacket is from Montana's personal collection and comes with light evidence of use.

Montana's 1990 Mackey Award , which was presented to him for his Super Bowl XXIV performance, could also be yours. Bidding starts at $2,500 and Goldin notes that the trophy displays light wear, with "some surface material loss noticeable on the statue's reverse side."

If you fancy a piece of collegiate football history, Montana's game-used helmet from the 1979 Cotton Bowl is being auctioned. Dubbed the "Chicken Soup Game," Montana led the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the University of Houston Cougars. The helmet was photo-matched by Sports Investors Authentication and displays heavy use. Bidding starts at $5,000.

Sports Investors Authentication also photo-matched what it believes is Montana's jersey from his time at Ringgold High School in Pennsylvania. Bidding also starts at $5,000.

Two sets of game-used uniforms could also be snagged by a big spender.

A framed home uniform from Montana's last game as a Niner is being auctioned. It includes the jersey and pants and comes with a starting price of $10,000.

Additionally, Montana's away uniform from his last NFL game ever as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs has been framed and also awaits eager bids. The asking price also opens at $10,000. It features a dirt/grass stain on the right knee so think twice before busting out the OxiClean.

The most expensive item being auctioned is the red San Francisco 49ers jersey that Montana wore in Super Bowl XIX and Super Bowl XXIII . Bidding for the jersey starts at $250,000.

What reason would Montana have to wear these threads twice?

According to Goldin, on the morning of Super Bowl XXIII, "Montana's wife, Jennifer, took his game-used jersey from Super Bowl XIX out of a scrapbook, and put it in the bag he was bringing to the game, with a note that read 'Maybe you want to wear it again.'"

Montana's away jersey from Super Bowl XXIV is also being auctioned and going for $100,000. During that year's championship game, Montana and the Niners set the NFL record for the most points scored by one team in a Super Bowl with 55.