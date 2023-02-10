Local lawmakers visit Georgia State Capitol for Savannah-Chatham Day

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Some Savannah and Chatham County leaders spent the day in Atlanta lobbying for state lawmakers to spend money on Hostess City projects.

Around 100 members met from Savannah gathered at the Georgia State Capitol, including members from the school board, city council, county commissioners and CAT to talk to state lawmakers on key issues impacting Savannah.

“This is the day the first city takes over the capital city,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson. “The best way to do that is to do it face to face. We have a variety of issues like hotel-motel tax, getting that category changed.”

“I think we have to worry about gun control and the guns in our community, affordable housing to make sure people have a decent place to live,” said State Rep. Edna Jackson.

Though Gov. Brian Kemp wasn’t at the State Capitol for Savannah-Chatham Day, many lawmakers said they kept hearing from the delegation on funding for roads, bridges and transportation, especially because of the Convention Center and the Hyundai plant.

“Our big concern now with the economic concerns is to do something about our roads and bridges and widen I-16,” said State Sen. Jesse Petrea.

“The top three issues are public transportation in Savannah, finish up the Convention Center, economic growth with the Hyundai plant,” said State Rep. Derek Mallow.

State lawmakers wrap up on March 29 for the 40-day legislative session.