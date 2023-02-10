King Charles III Laughs After Fan Asks Him To ‘Bring Back’ Prince Harry Amid ‘Spare’ Drama: Watch

Image Credit: MEGA

King Charles III seemingly forgot who his son, Prince Harry, is when a fan asked him to “bring him back” as Charles greeted excited supporters outside the University of East London on Wednesday, Feb. 8. As seen in the below video, a fan asked, “Bring back Harry, please. Can you bring him back, sir?” Charles, 74, replied by asking, “Who?” The royal family enthusiast replied, “Harry, your son,” which was met by a laugh from England’s king of five months.

The slightly awkward interaction came one month after the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare. In the book, Harry spoke about an alleged physical altercation that occurred between him and his older brother, Prince William, 40, and his brother’s famously receding hairline. He also claimed his father did not support him or his brother fairly in terms of finances. “Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse. That was his job. That was the whole deal,” he wrote. “We agreed to serve the monarch, go wherever we were sent, do whatever we were told, surrender our autonomy, keep our hands and feet inside the gilded cage at all times, and in exchange the keepers of the cage agreed to feed and clothe us.”

The royal family has not commented on Spare, and Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, ignored reporters in January when they were asked if they had read the book yet. Regardless of what his family thinks, Harry is happy with the public’s reaction to his writing and does not have any regrets about releasing the memoir. “Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” an insider told Page Six on Feb. 9. “He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said.”

Prince Harry spoke about the broken relationship he has with his father, King Charles, in his memoir ‘Spare’ (Photo: MEGA)

There are murmurs that Spare was the final straw in the fractured relationship between Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their British relatives, but an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the married couple of five years doesn’t believe their relations are in ruins. “They want everyone, including Harry’s family, to understand why they did what they did,” the person told HL after the release of Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, Harry & Meghan. “This is about shining a light on how the institution operates and why it needs to change, that is where their focus has always been. The hope is that this message will get through and eventually lead to healing with the whole family, including William.”

As of this writing, fans are waiting to see if Harry and Meghan, 41, will receive an invite to King Charles’ coronation, which is set for May 6, 2023. This is also the birthday of Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.