Boomer Esiason explains why Jets may have to settle at QB

The New York Jets are one of several teams heading into the NFL offseason with a glaring need at the most critical position on the field, quarterback.

While Jets fans might've spent the last few months clamoring for Derek Carr, WFAN's Boomer Esiason threw cold water on the possibility during Thursday's episode of "Boomer and Gio."

"Coming to the Jets with him, he doesn't want to come here because the Jets still have hopes out that Zach Wilson can become something," Esiason said.

Like Carr, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has also been linked to the Jets, but that possibility continues to lose steam. In Esiason's mind, that leaves only a few bare-bones options for New York, like Baker Mayfield and Andy Dalton.

Last month, a report emerged that Jets owner Woody Johnson believed Wilson was "still an arm talent that should not be discarded" despite objections from the team's front office.

Right now, the Jets quarterback depth chart is uninspiring, to say the least. Currently, they have only Wilson and Chris Streveler left on the roster, as Mike White and Joe Flacco are both unrestricted free agents this offseason.

If the Jets don't make a big splash at quarterback and decide to steer clear of the second-tier of free agents, they could use the No. 13 pick in April's NFL Draft to select a quarterback of the future and ride things out with Wilson or someone else for now.

Either way, the likes of Rodgers and Carr likely won't be wearing Jets uniforms next season, making the team's uncertainty at the quarterback position more alarming than it was only a few weeks ago.

As for the future of Carr and Rodgers, the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback met with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, Rodgers, who is still under contract with the Packers, revealed earlier this week that he'll decide on his next step after going on a four-day "isolation and darkness retreat."