Bronx, NY
News 12

FDNY: Large fire erupts at C-Town Supermarket in Bronx

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

The FDNY is currently fighting a fire that broke out in Morris Heights at a C-Town Supermarket.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh held a press conference on Thursday night following the fire.

She says the fire broke out at 1750 University Ave. at 5:30 p.m. The fire was heavy at the time of the call, and 50 total units, including 200 EMS and FDNY personnel were dispatched at the scene.

Three firefighters and one civilian suffered minor injuries.

Chief of Department John Hodges joined the press conference, adding that there was heavy smoke at the scene and that firefighters had to force their entry into the C-Town Supermarket where it took place.

The fire advanced fastly between the ceiling and roof of the building, forcing firefighters to evacuate. The supermarket had a large stock of flammable items, and the FDNY says the building is not recoverable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

