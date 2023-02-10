Magic trade Mo Bamba to the Lakers

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic traded Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday afternoon about forty minutes before the trade deadline.

Bamba was drafted No. 6 overall by the Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft. He played in forty games this season and averaged just over seven points per game. With the return of Jonathan Isaac and the development of Wendell Carter Jr, Bol Bol and Mo Wagner, his minutes started to dwindle.

In return for Bamba, the Magic have acquired Lakers guard Patrick Beverley and cash considerations from Los Angeles. They also receive a 2024 second-round draft pick from the Denver Nuggets. This transaction is part of a four-way deal involving the Lakers, Magic, Clippers and Nuggets.

Of note, the Magic are not requiring Patrick Beverly to report.



