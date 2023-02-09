ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU’s Top Lobbyist Leaving For Microsoft

Washington State University’s top lobbyist is leaving for Microsoft. Colleen Kerr has been hired as Microsoft’s senior director of government relations for the state of Washington. Kerr has led WSU External Affairs and Government Relations for 13 years. WSU Senior Director of State Relations Chris Mulick has been...
Hardware Brewing Back Open In Kendrick

Hardware Brewing is back open in Kendrick. According to the establishment’s Facebook page, the restaurant brewpub has reopened under new ownership and is open for dinner every night and lunch on the weekends. Hardware Brewing made headlines at the start of the pandemic when the owners were fined by...
