Frackville, PA

Comments / 2

Rich Z
3d ago

if it was a traffic infraction, then the passenger dose not have to ID or talk to police, PA is not a stop and ID state, even if the uneducated cop says it is their policy to identify a passenger

skooknews.com

Pottsville Police Report on Weekend Incidents

Pottsville Police have released information on separate incidents where two people were charged with assault. On Friday, February 10th, 2023, around 10:30pm, members of the Pottsville Bureau of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North Centre St. Upon arrival, the officers were met by a...
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Stash of illegal drugs found in Union County

Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say a stash of suspected methamphetamine and heroin was found Friday in Kelly Township. Police say the drugs were found at 370 International Drive. The address is the former Long John Silver's restaurant and is currently vacant. Items found include four small yellow baggies of suspected methamphetamines, 15 white small baggies of suspected and 22 blue baggies of suspected heroin. Police are investigating.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect in custody after Sunday morning homicide

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre woman was shot dead Sunday morning and the man accused of killing her has been taken into custody according to police. Police say they received reports of a possible gunshot victim in the 40 block of Darling Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators said […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 20, Killed In Allentown Police Shootout ID'd

The alleged assailant shot and killed by police in Allentown over the weekend was identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office as a 20-year-old Coplay man. Xavier Arnold was being pursued by officers following an assault near Eighth and Maple streets in Center City, when he fired a gun at them around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Lehigh County DA's Office and Allentown police said in news releases.
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Four escape injury in Mahanoy Twp. rollover

MAHANOY TWP. – Four people were escaped serious injury after a rollover crash atop Locust Mountain in Mahanoy Township. The crash happened just before 5pm on Route 339 between the Locust Ridge wind farm and Brandonville. A Buick sedan, headed north towards Brandonville, rolled over, coming to a rest...
SHENANDOAH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Body of missing Wilkes-Barre woman found in Montour County

Danville, Pa. — The body of a missing woman from the Wilkes-Barre area was found Saturday in Montour County. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the body of Amy Gregory, 37, was discovered late the afternoon of Feb. 11. Individuals who were walking along the Susquehanna River in Mayberry Township found Gregory's body. Police had been searching for Gregory since she was reported missing by family on Dec. 22. A missing person report indicated Gregory was six months pregnant at the time. Lynn says an autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 14. The Riverside Fire Department assisted at the scene to recover the body from the difficult terrain. State police from Stonington, Milton, Montoursville, and Wilkes-Barre City Police also assisted.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Two flown from Altamont truck crash; boulevard closed

ALTAMONT – Two people were flown to regional trauma centers and a road will be closed until further notice after a tractor trailer crash here Sunday afternoon. First responders from across northern Schuylkill County were called to the area of Altamont Boulevard and Industrial Road for the crash around 2:30pm.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police: Woman removed from vehicle during stop was held against her will

HAMBURG, Pa. - Police in Hamburg say they removed a woman from a vehicle who was being held against her will. On February 10, 2023, the Pennsylvania State Police, Hamburg, conducted a stop on a maroon, 2021 Dodge RAM with Ohio registration. During the stop, the 34-year-old female passenger secretly alerted the police that something was wrong.
HAMBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.  The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom. 
POTTSTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Two Flown After Route 61 Crash near Schuylkill Haven

Two people were flown after a serious crash along Route 61 near Schuylkill Haven on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:00pm, Saturday, when an SUV traveling in the northbound lanes of Route 61 veered off the highway and into a tree in the area between the entrance to Penn State Schuylkill and the First United Church of Christ.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Two men arrested after Berwick shootout

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
BERWICK, PA

