Rich Z
3d ago
if it was a traffic infraction, then the passenger dose not have to ID or talk to police, PA is not a stop and ID state, even if the uneducated cop says it is their policy to identify a passenger
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police Report on Weekend Incidents
Pottsville Police have released information on separate incidents where two people were charged with assault. On Friday, February 10th, 2023, around 10:30pm, members of the Pottsville Bureau of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North Centre St. Upon arrival, the officers were met by a...
Police investigate gunfire in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Police tell us a man was firing gunshots into the air in Lackawanna County on Sunday night. Officials say shots were fired along Williams Street and Prescott Avenue in Dunmore just after 9:30 p.m. Police believe the shots were fired into the air and not at anyone.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police find missing woman during traffic stop, male suspect flees
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a woman previously reported missing was found during a traffic stop where the male driver fled the scene. On Feb. 10 State Troopers stopped a maroon 2021 Ram 1500 for multiple traffic violations on Pottsville Pike near Logistics Drive. During...
Stash of illegal drugs found in Union County
Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say a stash of suspected methamphetamine and heroin was found Friday in Kelly Township. Police say the drugs were found at 370 International Drive. The address is the former Long John Silver's restaurant and is currently vacant. Items found include four small yellow baggies of suspected methamphetamines, 15 white small baggies of suspected and 22 blue baggies of suspected heroin. Police are investigating.
pahomepage.com
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call. Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes …. Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call. Scranton Valentine food collection. Scranton Valentine food collection. Love blooming at community...
Suspect in custody after Sunday morning homicide
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre woman was shot dead Sunday morning and the man accused of killing her has been taken into custody according to police. Police say they received reports of a possible gunshot victim in the 40 block of Darling Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators said […]
Man, 20, Killed In Allentown Police Shootout ID'd
The alleged assailant shot and killed by police in Allentown over the weekend was identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office as a 20-year-old Coplay man. Xavier Arnold was being pursued by officers following an assault near Eighth and Maple streets in Center City, when he fired a gun at them around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Lehigh County DA's Office and Allentown police said in news releases.
Norristown Times Herald
Plymouth man sent to prison for role in multi-county gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Plymouth Township man will spend at least 18 years behind bars for his lead role in operating a multi-county gun trafficking organization that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Alexander Aaron Smith, 22, of the 3000 block of Jolly Road, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Four escape injury in Mahanoy Twp. rollover
MAHANOY TWP. – Four people were escaped serious injury after a rollover crash atop Locust Mountain in Mahanoy Township. The crash happened just before 5pm on Route 339 between the Locust Ridge wind farm and Brandonville. A Buick sedan, headed north towards Brandonville, rolled over, coming to a rest...
Body of missing Wilkes-Barre woman found in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — The body of a missing woman from the Wilkes-Barre area was found Saturday in Montour County. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the body of Amy Gregory, 37, was discovered late the afternoon of Feb. 11. Individuals who were walking along the Susquehanna River in Mayberry Township found Gregory's body. Police had been searching for Gregory since she was reported missing by family on Dec. 22. A missing person report indicated Gregory was six months pregnant at the time. Lynn says an autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 14. The Riverside Fire Department assisted at the scene to recover the body from the difficult terrain. State police from Stonington, Milton, Montoursville, and Wilkes-Barre City Police also assisted.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Two flown from Altamont truck crash; boulevard closed
ALTAMONT – Two people were flown to regional trauma centers and a road will be closed until further notice after a tractor trailer crash here Sunday afternoon. First responders from across northern Schuylkill County were called to the area of Altamont Boulevard and Industrial Road for the crash around 2:30pm.
Police confirm second fatality in Tremont quadruple shooting
Devren Smith, 37, died following the death of his brother, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, after police say they were both shot in the torso.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police: Woman removed from vehicle during stop was held against her will
HAMBURG, Pa. - Police in Hamburg say they removed a woman from a vehicle who was being held against her will. On February 10, 2023, the Pennsylvania State Police, Hamburg, conducted a stop on a maroon, 2021 Dodge RAM with Ohio registration. During the stop, the 34-year-old female passenger secretly alerted the police that something was wrong.
NBC Philadelphia
Police in Allentown Shoot, Kill Coplay Man Who, Officials Claim, Fired Gun at Officers
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who died after a police-involved shooting on Friday evening. Officials said on Saturday that Xavier Arnold, 20, of Coplay, was killed after a shooting incident on Friday evening. That night at around 8 p.m., law enforcement officials said...
Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man fatally shot by Allentown police; District attorney says officer was struck by 'projectile' in protective vest
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown. Police said they saw the man assaulting someone in the area of 8th and Maple Streets around 8 p.m. Friday night. They then chased after him. Police said the man then pulled out a firearm and fired...
skooknews.com
Two Flown After Route 61 Crash near Schuylkill Haven
Two people were flown after a serious crash along Route 61 near Schuylkill Haven on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:00pm, Saturday, when an SUV traveling in the northbound lanes of Route 61 veered off the highway and into a tree in the area between the entrance to Penn State Schuylkill and the First United Church of Christ.
Two men arrested after Berwick shootout
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
Man killed after police-involved shooting in Allentown
A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown.
Two hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Schuylkill County sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. State police say a car driving north along Route 61 and University Drive veered and crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. in North Manheim Township near Schuylkill Haven. A man and...
