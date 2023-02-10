Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Turkish natives in the Triangle rushing relief supplies to earthquake zone

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoRwy_0kiQoSXb00

With the survival window closing fast on victims still trapped in the rubble from the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the Turkey-Syria border , the desperation is palpable from the quake zone back here to the Triangle.

"Basically there are a lot of victims that need a place to sleep," Kevin Demir said, as he pulled out one of the more than 1,000 sleeping bags he's collected for quake victims in Turkey.

Demir arrived in Raleigh at 15 years old with new American parents. But he's Turkish-born, growing up in Istanbul. And now, he's frantically worried about the friends and family back in his homeland devastated by the earthquake.

He's flying there Friday with at least seven suitcases packed with relief supplies: sleeping bags, first aid kits, and hand warmers.

"It's heartbreaking. And I want to be there. I want to be able to help somebody," he said. "I can't hold it together here. So I'm gonna go there and just try to do whatever I can to help."

RELATED: Erdoan slammed over poor quake infrastructure preparation, relief efforts

There were even more relief supplies inside Cary's Bosphorus Restaurant. Demir has been working with the popular Turkish eatery to gather more supplies. The boxes are filling up fast.

Bosphorus' owners, Dr. Binnur Ozkar and her sons aren't just from Turkey, their hometown of Marash was hit the hardest.

"The epicenter of the earthquake is our hometown, which turned into rubble right now," said Alperen Bulbol. "So, we're trying to help as much as we can from over here."

The family shared pictures of the loved ones that they know they've lost so far. Three family members have perished. Two remain stuck in the rubble.

"My cousin, my friend, my doctor friend passed away. My worker passed away," said Ozkar.

The relief supplies they're gathering will arrive this week. But they're telling anyone who'll listen -- the best way to help Turkey is money.

"Everybody's wonderful. Everybody wants to help. And the best way to help right now is please donate to
Bridge to Turkey Fund ," said Feyzan Bayzal, while volunteering in the effort at Bosphorus.

Demir will drive to Washington D.C. on Friday to drop off some of the donated supplies at the Turkish Embassy. He then heads to Dulles Airport with the rest of the donated supplies to take them to Turkey.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raleigh, NC newsLocal Raleigh, NC
Flannels and Frost in Moore Square
Raleigh, NC1 hour ago
Report: Wake County tourism tax collection reached record highs in 2022
Raleigh, NC3 hours ago
'Make it comfortable': Raleigh Home Show offers options for people looking for refresh ideas
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'We're on the right track.' Law enforcement agencies across NC pledge to increase women officers
Raleigh, NC21 hours ago
Black Inventors Workshop inspires central North Carolina children to shape their own future
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Historic Ivey-Ellington House moved to new location in Cary
Cary, NC1 day ago
Be The Match campaign looks for more diverse donors at Duke University
Durham, NC4 hours ago
Friends and family say 'goodbye' to Hillside student killed in shooting on American Tobacco Trail
Durham, NC4 days ago
Fan Fest in downtown Raleigh begins big weekend for Caniacs; Ends with big bang fireworks show
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Happy Hour drink specials could soon be a reality in North Carolina
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Restaurants near Carter-Finley Stadium see record crowds during Stadium Series weekend
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Be The Match | Durham woman saves stranger's life with marrow donation, urges others to sign up
Durham, NC6 days ago
Ponysaurus brewing in Durham host 5th Annual Chili Cook-off
Durham, NC1 day ago
'It's disturbing.' Nearly 200 car thefts in Raleigh during first two months of 2023: Raleigh Police
Raleigh, NC19 hours ago
Gov. Cooper and NC business leaders grapple with attracting more people to the state's workforce
Raleigh, NC7 days ago
21 Chapel Hill-Carboro City School buses affected for several days due to sick drivers, shortage
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Red alert! Wake NICU, Rex babies don adorable Valentine's Day outfits
Raleigh, NC6 days ago
'Faith-based' health clinic offers care alternative for uninsured, underserved people in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Raleigh still buzzing over stretch of sports wins anchored by Stadium Series
Raleigh, NC15 hours ago
Arrival of Carolina Hurricanes 25 years ago marked spike in youth hockey interest
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Man found dead off the side of Franklin Street in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Selma police searching for suspect after reports of shooting
Selma, NC1 day ago
New Kenly Police Chief named months after police force resigns
Kenly, NC4 days ago
'Sister Presidents:' Raleigh's 2 HBCU presidents on ties that bind the schools and their friendship
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Carolina Hurricanes crush Washington Capitals 4-1 in team's first ever NHL Stadium Series game
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Fashion icon, Durham native Andre Leon Talley's possessions auctioned, Mt. Sinai to benefit
Durham, NC23 hours ago
'Stop the violence': Hillside HS students demand change through the arts on stage
Durham, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy