Pacific University trustee, library's namesake recalls fleeing Vietnam

Old friends and colleagues gathered in the Tim and Cathy Tran Library at Pacific University on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to hear the building’s namesakes talk about how they fled Communist Vietnam for a better life in the United States.

Some of them drove hundreds of miles just to see their old business or college buddy speak about the book he published, “American Dreamer: How I Escaped Communist Vietnam and Built a Successful Life in America,” documenting his experiences. But even their journeys pale in comparison to what the Trans went through to escape the fall of Saigon in the 1970s.

Tim Tran tried four separate times to flee Vietnam’s capital after Communists took control following the United States’ withdrawal in 1975. Tran, who had just recently graduated from University of California, Berkeley, after starting college at Pacific, was enjoying a job with Shell Petroleum Corp.

Tran was kicked out of that job, he said, “because the Communists wanted those jobs for themselves and for their children.” He was also kicked out of his family’s home.

Four times, he tried to charter a boat to take him and his family to Malaysia, where hundreds of thousands of refugees were trying to flee to a camp on the remote island of Bidong. All four times, he was scammed out of his money as sailors took his cash and left without him.

Broke and working odd jobs just to save up money that was constantly stolen or swindled from him, Tran said he almost gave up on trying to leave altogether.

“It’s so hard to trust anybody after you’ve been deceived four times,” Tran said. “And everyone was trying to leave.”

Finally, in 1977, his mother made a deal with a Chinese merchant to take all of her children to the refugee camp.

This vessel was part of a large flotilla of refugees, numbering over 50,000 at a time by some estimates, attempting to cross the Gulf of Thailand for safer shores. They used everything from proper ships to makeshift rafts and flotation devices.

Escape from Saigon

The journey was treacherous.

They were robbed by pirates sailing out of Bangkok a total of seven times, taking everything from currency to jewelry and even the clothes off people’s backs. Tran himself had his glasses and American-made denim jeans wrested from him; they were considered more valuable on the black market than many of the other possessions the pirates plundered from the helpless refugees.

Refugees “were crammed into the lower levels of the boat like sardines,” said Cathy Tran, Tim’s wife.

One woman was raped during a pirate raid, Cathy Tran said. She drowned later in the voyage in an apparent suicide.

Tran described terrible conditions at the refugee camp. He doubted how much real meat was in the “chicken” and “fish” offered at the camp.

Refugees were interviewed by representatives of countries that would accept Vietnamese people fleeing their country. Tran was interviewed by an American, and he was approved for sanctuary, thanks in part to the fact that he’d already attended U.S. colleges and could speak English.

From there, the Tran family went to another refugee camp in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, in 1979. He received a health screening, better food and passage to Hong Kong, then onto Tokyo and flights to Seattle and Portland.

He reached out to his friends and former professors at Pacific University for assistance. They loaned him some money so he could apply for jobs in Portland.

Tim Tran eventually got hired at John Stone Supply, an HVAC parts wholesaler, where he spent most of his working life before he retired in 2003 due to health problems, including an aneurysm that left him with only partial use of his right hand.

Tran still used that hand to sign the books of everyone who came to visit him in Forest Grove this week.

He enjoyed a later career as a college professor, teaching finance and taxes for institutions like the University of Phoenix and Concordia University.

Despite the harrowing journey and the obstacles along the way, Tim Tran says he always stayed focused on what he had, and the opportunities that lay before him, not what he’d lost.

“The person can regain the wealth, but one’s wealth cannot make the person,” Tran told the small crowd at Pacific. “What we really treasure are our personal relationships. … I’m not a wealthy person, but what I earned through my work, I save, I invest; and what I have, I give back to the school that helped me accomplish what I have.”

He said his philosophy is why he became a Pacific University trustee and established an endowment fund for the university library in Forest Grove, which now bears his and his wife’s name in recognition of their charity.

Military tales

Two books were celebrated during the Pacific University event on Wednesday night. In addition to Tran’s book, retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and Forest Grove resident Bob Ferguson is also celebrating the release of his book, “Some Days Chicken, Some Days Feathers.”

In his book, Ferguson recounts his own tales of being a Marine Corps lieutenant in Vietnam, deployed for a 13-month tour of duty that initially saw him flying photo reconnaissance missions over the demilitarized zone to monitor troop movements, before he was made a forward air controller that called in air support from the front lines.

Ferguson learned firsthand just how different a war zone is from the training he received in Quantico, Virginia.

“War is on-the-job training … and no amount of training can prepare you for the realities of war,” Ferguson said.

He and Tran both wrote their books as a way of sharing their stories, and the history of the Vietnam War and its aftermath as they lived it, with younger generations.

“This is the unvarnished truth as we lived it, and in some cases, as we survived it,” Ferguson said.

He also praised the Trans’ resiliency and the message of “American Dreamer.”

The book has received numerous recognitions, including from the San Francisco Book Review and Reader’s Favorite Book Review, winning a nonfiction award from the latter in 2021.

“(Readers) like the book because the stories are compelling, the stories are true, and it has a happy ending,” Ferguson said. “And you’re here to be a part of that happy ending here tonight, in the Tim and Cathy Tran Library.”

Personal connections

Tim Tran said he was honored to be able to tell his story in the library that bears his name. But it was the lifelong friends who came from far and wide to see him and Ferguson speak that truly touched his heart.

He even connected with former clients he worked with during his decades as vice president of finance for John Stone Supply.

“How many of you have friends you made 50 years ago who are willing to drive hundreds of miles for a meeting like this?” Tran said. “That moved me more than anything.”