Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

This week is National Marriage Week in Fresno County

By Dom McAndrew,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VlVi_0kiQmtFW00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno County declared at its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting that the week of February 7 until February 14 is National Marriage Week in the County of Fresno.

The declaration on Tuesday follows the establishment of National Marriage Week which was adopted in the United States in 2010 .

The resolution passed unanimously by the Fresno County Board of Supervisors describes the value of marriage as “the foundation of healthy families, healthy children, and a healthy community” – adding that the “best environment in which children flourish is being raised by two parents in a healthy marriage.”

National Marriage Week is set to finish on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Is it illegal to feed ‘stray’ cats?
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
Fresno Bishop mourns loss of friend Bishop David O’Connell
Fresno, CA1 day ago
13 arrested for alleged DUI on one day in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresno is 3rd worst city for retirees, study shows
Fresno, CA1 hour ago
Fresno City college student is one of only 10 chosen
Fresno, CA3 hours ago
Fresno bishop reflects on time with friend killed near Los Angeles
Fresno, CA13 hours ago
Clerk shot in central Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA6 hours ago
Officials react to touching tribute to Selma’s Officer Carrasco
Selma, CA4 days ago
Fresno Fire-branded helmets are being given away
Fresno, CA3 days ago
‘Normally a nice neighborhood’: 2 dead in Fresno hookah lounge shooting
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
Thousands pay their respects to fallen Selma Police Officer Carrasco
Selma, CA4 days ago
Fresno mural to celebrate the life of 15-year-old
Fresno, CA1 day ago
A strange strong storm for February on its way to Fresno
Fresno, CA17 hours ago
Visalia family of 3 wakes up to fire
Visalia, CA1 day ago
2 dead after a northwest Fresno shooting, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Mass supporters in Reedley to say one final goodbye to Officer Gonzalo Carrasco
Reedley, CA4 days ago
Selma food drive held in honor of Officer Carrasco
Selma, CA3 days ago
$1M clean air program approved for several Central Valley communities
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Fresno man dies in shooting at Pismo Beach, police say
Pismo Beach, CA23 hours ago
‘He did everything right’: Remembering Officer Carrasco
Selma, CA4 days ago
FCC student accepted into climate research program
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Arrest after sledgehammer attack in Visalia steak restaurant, police say
Visalia, CA18 hours ago
Sun Maid Kennel Club’s ‘all-breed dog show’ in full swing
Fresno, CA3 days ago
IDENTIFIED: 2 killed in car versus train collision
Selma, CA21 hours ago
13-year-old found after reported missing in Fresno
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Shop and classic cars lost to fire in Raisin City: owner
Raisin City, CA2 days ago
$31M awarded to Merced for affordable housing
Merced, CA3 days ago
Fresno Grizzlies release their 2023 promotional schedule
Fresno, CA1 hour ago
Giant Sequoia burnings begin this Saturday
Dunlap, CA4 days ago
Bulldog Insider feature: Infielder Ben Newton
Fresno, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy