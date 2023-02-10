Open in App
Tolono, IL
WCIA

Tolono Fire Chief urges community to call 911 for ‘non-emergencies’

By Jamal Williams,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyqoV_0kiQmZn600

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Tolono Firefighters are encouraging you to call 911 instead of their station when you need help.

Last year, the department handled 511 calls, the most in its history. They said some of those would be considered ‘non-emergency.’ That includes checking on small fires that have already been put out, getting smoke alarms looked at, or giving people lift help.

Champaign Fire adding new fire trucks to its fleet

Chief Chris Humer said it’s a volunteer department, so they don’t always get those messages right away. Humer said calling 911 will get people help faster.

“The most important thing is we don’t want to delay people in the community getting the help they need,” Humer said. “Even if it’s just picking someone up. We want to get there in a timely fashion and provide the assistance that they need when they need it.”

Of the station’s 511 calls, 68 were considered ‘non-emergencies.’

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

