2 arrested in Portsmouth on drug charges

PORTSMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Massachusetts residents were arrested Wednesday following a narcotics investigation in Portsmouth.

The investigation began after detectives were tipped off to the distribution of illicit narcotics within the town.

Detectives eventually identified the persons responsible as Tara Desilveira, 40, of Westport, and Paul Silva, 41, of New Bedford.

Both were taken into custody following a traffic stop, during which officers found 3 grams of fentanyl, 11.5 grams of crack cocaine, 18 Adderall pulls and more than $8,000 in cash.

Desilveira has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver. Silva was charged with conspiracy and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

