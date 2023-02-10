UL Softball set to host Louisiana Classics Tournament

Your guide to the Opening Weekend 2023 for Louisiana Softball

Softball fans can keep up with all of the action of the 37th Annual Louisiana Classics, scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Feb. 10-12, 2023 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park (229 Cajundome Blvd.) on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's south campus, by visiting the Tournament Central page at RaginCajuns.com/37thLAClassics .

Schedule information, links for live statistics, audio and video - along with parking and ticket information - is available and will be updated during the weekend.

The tournament marks the Opening Weekend of the 2023 season for No. 20 Louisiana. Joining the Ragin' Cajuns for the round robin-formatted event is Lafayette College and SFA.

CLICK HERE to access the Tournament Central page.

Live updates on the tournament's progress and for the games involving Louisiana will be available at @RaginCajunsSB on Twitter.

FULL 37TH ANNUAL LOUISIANA CLASSICS SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 10

2:00 p.m. - Lafayette College vs. SFA

4:30 p.m. - Lafayette College vs. Louisiana

Saturday, Feb. 11

10:30 a.m. - SFA vs. Lafayette College

1:00 p.m. - SFA vs. Louisiana

3:30 p.m. - Lafayette College vs. Louisiana

Sunday, Feb. 12

10:30 a.m. - SFA vs. Lafayette College

1:00 p.m. - SFA vs. Louisiana

Note : Home team listed in bold

Team listed second occupies 3rd base dugout

