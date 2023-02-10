Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KRIS 6 News

HEB and Valero provides Corpus Christi funding to purchase new TOTUS cameras

By Davon Taylor,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTJ0f_0kiQlBt700

You will soon be seeing some new camera systems coming around Coastal Bend to assist the Corpus Christi Police Department with the deterrence of crime in the city.

HEB and Valero donated funds to the Corpus Christi Police Department for the purchase of two TOTUS camera systems.

“Our goal is to always provide the police department with the tools that they need,” said Kevin Lassahn, the Vice President and General Manager of the Corpus Christi Valero.

Lassahn said that the believes that the cameras would help with protecting police officers and people around Coastal Bend.

“They came to us with this idea and this need so we and so we wanted to support them, and their request and they were the ones that drove this specific tool and why it’s important to public safety.”

The TOTUS surveillance cameras are operated by solar energy and are mobile, allowing police to focus on major incidents happening around the community.

Chief Mike Markle said that people can expect to see these cameras at many events throughout the Coastal Bend giving people an extra level of security.

“When camera systems are up, people behave differently,” said Chief Mike Markle of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

“Burglaries go down, that means fewer calls for us— your criminal incidents go down which means fewer calls for us… less work to do, safer areas, piece of equipment like this that is relatively expensive in the big picture have a great impact on deterrence.”

Police officers can be able to communicate with people through a speaker attached to the cameras.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Corpus Christi, TX newsLocal Corpus Christi, TX
A good boy of the CCPD retires from duty
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Education to Employment Partners received $20,000 from AT&T Foundation
Corpus Christi, TX23 hours ago
CCPD in need of 911 dispatchers
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Roadway continues to cause grievances, Robstown can't afford a solution
Robstown, TX16 hours ago
New lane closures on Waldron in Flour Bluff
Corpus Christi, TX19 hours ago
2023 Corpus Christi Warrant Roundup to commence
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Every Thursday, area veterans meet for breakfast and conversation
Corpus Christi, TX8 hours ago
Nearly 200 people died on Corpus Christi roads during 5 year period
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Good Samaritan Rescue Mission's new building brings along new hope
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
How a local group is trying to spread kindness through painted rocks
Corpus Christi, TX19 hours ago
New CCPD police academy to bring long overdue upgrades
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Corpus Christi Hooks currently accepting '50/50 Raffle Beneficiary' nominations
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Pet Of The Week: Enderman (A344625)
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
TxDOT fix for Harbor Bridge wrong-way fatalities not a fix for all
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Law enforcement share tips on how to protect yourself from wrong-way drivers
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
23-year-old man shot after riding through west side neighborhood
Corpus Christi, TX4 hours ago
Sister of woman killed in Harbor Bridge wrong-way accident demands action
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Corpus Christi International Airport to host TSA pre-check enrollment event
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
TxDOT: Road closures set on U.S. 77 cross-street overpass demolition at I-37
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
The impact of a haircut: Mental health growing with each cut
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Public input session aims to establish plan for Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
CCIA hosts TSA pre-check program event
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
A healthy change for rural residents
Robstown, TX6 days ago
Whataburger Field goes cashless for 2023 season
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Two people arrested by U.S. Marshals for the murder of Isaac Garcia
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Ingleside ISD molding the future of welding industry leaders
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Police: Man shoots girlfriend, then himself inside a fast food restaurant
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Knowing the signs of an abusive relationship
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Del Mar College Board of Regents selects Dr. Anantha Babbili for at-large seat
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy