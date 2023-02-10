HEB and Valero provides Corpus Christi funding to purchase new TOTUS cameras

You will soon be seeing some new camera systems coming around Coastal Bend to assist the Corpus Christi Police Department with the deterrence of crime in the city.

HEB and Valero donated funds to the Corpus Christi Police Department for the purchase of two TOTUS camera systems.

“Our goal is to always provide the police department with the tools that they need,” said Kevin Lassahn, the Vice President and General Manager of the Corpus Christi Valero.

Lassahn said that the believes that the cameras would help with protecting police officers and people around Coastal Bend.

“They came to us with this idea and this need so we and so we wanted to support them, and their request and they were the ones that drove this specific tool and why it’s important to public safety.”

The TOTUS surveillance cameras are operated by solar energy and are mobile, allowing police to focus on major incidents happening around the community.

Chief Mike Markle said that people can expect to see these cameras at many events throughout the Coastal Bend giving people an extra level of security.

“When camera systems are up, people behave differently,” said Chief Mike Markle of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

“Burglaries go down, that means fewer calls for us— your criminal incidents go down which means fewer calls for us… less work to do, safer areas, piece of equipment like this that is relatively expensive in the big picture have a great impact on deterrence.”

Police officers can be able to communicate with people through a speaker attached to the cameras.

