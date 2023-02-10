Cops: Man described as ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping woman in Duluth

A man described as a “witch doctor” was arrested Monday after police said he sexually assaulted a woman in Gwinnett County.

Hassan Shalgheen, 44, is facing charges of rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment and theft by deception.

The day before the arrest, Duluth police officers responded to the Berkeley Landing apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard regarding a sexual assault call at about 11:15 p.m. The victim met authorities outside one of the buildings and said she had been raped by Shalgheen inside his apartment, an incident report reveals.

The victim told officers she met Shalgheen on social media, where they communicated.

“The victim described the suspect as a ‘witch doctor’ and initially went to his apartment to be ‘cleansed’ during a ‘ritual,’” according to the incident report.

While inside the apartment, the victim said Shalgheen removed her clothing, forced himself on her and then assaulted her, the report states.

Authorities said there may be more victims and they are hoping they come forward.

Anyone with information on any case involving Shalgheen is asked to contact Duluth police Detective Gomez at 770-476-4151 or email tips@duluthpd.com .

