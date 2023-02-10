Open in App
A simple trick to defrost your car windshield in no time

By Dustin Lattimer,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXaS1_0kiQkzKc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GP8W2_0kiQkzKc00
(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

( KSNF/KODE ) — If you live in a region that experiences cold winters, you know the frustration of going out to your car, and noticing that your windshield is obstructed — most often by a layer of frost.

For those who find themselves unable to drive, because they’re unable to see outside the car, you’re stuck waiting on the vehicle’s climate control system to defrost the windshield (depending on how thick the frozen layer is, it could take quite a bit of time for the glass to clear). If you’re in a hurry or happen to be running late, this game of “hurry up and wait” can be particularly frustrating.

| What Are The Little Black Dots On Your Car Windows? >

Luckily, there’s an easy, and simple trick that most people are unaware of, that will defrost a windshield, quickly . The best part — you don’t need any tools!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsHSB_0kiQkzKc00
(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

According to Instagram user @modernmilt , to defrost your windshield quickly, simply flip your sun visors down when you leave your car for the day. The next morning, when you turn on the heat in your car with auto-start, the heat will radiate outwards, and the visors will help angle it up so that it stays more on your windshield than it would otherwise. Doing this will significantly reduce the amount of time it takes to defrost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFmp6_0kiQkzKc00
Instagram post screenshot (courtesy of Instagram user: @modernmilt)

If you don’t have auto-start, or you forget to pull down the sun visors during the previous day (or night), drivers can simply pull them down after getting in and starting the vehicle. Then, just blast the hot air onto the windows, and you should have a frost-free car (at least on the glass) — allowing you to be driving in no time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldj74_0kiQkzKc00
(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

And for those who have a vehicle with a broken climate control system, or don’t have sun visors (for whatever reason), there’s always De-icer .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

