Mosley enters with high expectations under new coach

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team is entering the spring expecting many W’s in the win column under first-year Hall of Fame coach, Bobby Howard.

While Howard has over a thousand wins in his coaching career he’s well aware that doesn’t directly translate to wins with the Dolphins.

Mosley graduated a handful of collegiate talent last spring but returns several signees and collegiate commits this year.

The Dolphins return several pitchers from last season but Coach Howard said he expects the offense to surprise people with how good they can be.

“If we keep everybody healthy, I think we got some quality arms, there’s no question about that,” Howard said. “But, you know, I like our club, our coaches have done a great job so far preparing them and getting them ready to play, but now I think we got a chance to be solid. I don’t know how much pitching depth we’ll have, but our one through nine or one through 11, maybe hitters we think can be okay too.”

Mosley will be led on the mound this spring by senior LHP Huson Rowan, who signed with Florida State in November.

Howard said that Rowan will once again be their pitching leader but also plans to utilize his skill in the lineup.

“There’s no question he’s our bell cow,” Howard said. “And he goes out there and everybody, you know, feeds off his energy and his talent, too, for that matter. But you know, we’re expecting him to play for us, not just on the mound. He’s kind of been our pitcher only, but now he’s so athletic and he’s gotten stronger so, he’s going to be an everyday player for us right now if he stays healthy.”

Mosley will open their season against Holtsville in a tournament on Friday, November 24.

