Swimming: Local teams ramp up for postseason

Prior Lake defeats South to clinch SSC title

Fifth-ranked Prior Lake showed no signs of slowing down in a 98-83 victory over Lakeville South in a boys swimming dual Feb. 3 that clinched the 2022-23 South Suburban Conference championship for the Lakers.

Prior Lake’s victory kept the Lakers undefeated in the conference. Lakeville South finished 8-1 in the league after defeating Burnsville 95-69 on Tuesday.

“Going into the (Prior Lake) meet, we knew there were events where we could compete, and events where we would be at a disadvantage,” said Cougars head coach Rick Ringeisen. “Prior Lake had us outmatched. They are an exceptional team – they have speed up front and depth in all the events. I expect they will turn heads this year at the state meet.”

The Cougar varsity notched four individual victories. Gage Boushee won the 100-yard freestyle (47.18 seconds) and set a Blanchard Aquatic Center record in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 42.26 seconds), breaking his previous record at the Blanchard Aquatic Center by over one second. Ethan LaBounty won a close 200 individual medley, touching in 1:59.72, and easily clinched the 100 breaststroke in 59.14, over four seconds ahead of his closest competitor.

The Lakers swept the rest of the individual events, including a pool record of 4:49.73 in the 500 freestyle by sophomore Ethan Kosin set a new 500 freestyle record.

Prior Lake also set Blanchard Aquatic Center records in two relays, the 200 medley (1:39.41) and the 400 freestyle (3:19.36). In each case, they replaced records set by Lakeville South earlier this season.

Lakeville South’s LaBounty, Grady Evenson, Alex Morelli and Boushee added their names to the record board in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:29.94. Kaiden Cheung of Prior Lake raced Boushee in the anchor leg, with Boushee out touching Cheung by one-hundredths of a second to take the win.

“South swam and dove exceptionally well, posting 40 lifetime-best performances,” said Ringeisen. “Brendan Mattson had the best dual meet of his career with sensational swims. He posted lifetime best swims in three of his four events, swimming 2:11.24 in the IM, 58.91 in the backstroke, and (he) split 52.22 on the 400 free relay. Connor Zak cracked off two lifetime-best performances in his individual events. He swam 53.25 in the 100 free and 1:01.75 in the 100 back.”

Lakeville South defeated Prior Lake 90-71 in the junior varsity meet. Brody Suby (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Henry Breza (50 freestyle) and Aiden Nguyen (100 breaststroke) were winners, while the 200 medley relay JV squads went 1-2 and the 200 freestyle relay JV squads went 1-3.

“The biggest highlight for the Cougars is that we are a much better team after the meet than going into the meet,” Ringeisen said. “I am proud that my guys stepped up to compete, improving under pressure. That is exactly what a coach wants his team to do when faced with good competition.”

North 95, Farmington 85

North’s squad looked ready for the postseason after defeating the Tigers on Feb. 3. The Panthers had the three fastest relays and won seven individual events, with 42 lifetime-best swims.

Junior Cooper Krance and sophomore Jonah Hoffman were dual winners for the Panthers. Krance won the 50 freestyle in 22.81 and the 100 freestyle in 49.55. Hoffman was victorious in the 200 IM (2:01.94) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.38). Other varsity winners for the Panthers included Jack MacLeod (200 freestyle – 1:55.83) and Niko Vinovich (100 butterfly – 56.24).

Panther sophomore Alex Byer was injured during the diving warm-up, temporarily putting the competition on-hold while his foot was taped. It made no difference. Byer battled through to win with 244.70 (six dives).

For Farmington, Justin Raymond won the 500 freestyle in 5:26.24 and Jake Peterson took the 100 backstroke in 58.29.

Junior varsity event winners included North’s Aiden Sorlie (200 freestyle), Parker Ehrreich (50 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Kai Younglove (100 butterfly), Matthew Hendricks (100 freestyle) and Liam Grange (100 breaststroke). Collin Hawkins (200 IM) and Conine Wyatt (100 backstroke) were JV event winners for the Tigers. The Farmington JV 200 freestyle relay of Evan Christensen, Evan Buss, Trevor Lesher and Logan Morris also added eight team points for Farmington JV, winning in 2:03.70.

Swim notes

• Rosemount improved to 5-2-1 in the South Suburban after defeating Shakopee on Feb. 3. The final score was 96-87, with the Irish swimming exhibition in the final two events. Lucas Gerten broke his own pool record in 6-dive competitions, scoring 309.70 points. Josh Sikorski (200 freestyle), Sullivan Labno (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Matthew Warweg (100 freestyle) and Spencer Rudd (100 backstroke) were also individual winners for Rosemount.

• Eagan defeated Eastview 97-80 on Feb. 3, moving to 5-2-1 on the season. The Wildcats won each event in the dual. Junior diver Owen Kipp scored 274.95, slightly improving his previous best score of the season (274.50), and currently sits eighth on the Minnesota honor roll. Kipp will face Rosemount’s Gerten in Section 3AA diving Feb. 24, with both favored to advance to the state meet.

• Apple Valley edged Burnsville on Feb. 3, moving to 2-6 for the year. Gabe Lenzen (100, 200 freestyles), Joven Langseth (200 IM, 100 backstroke) and Aidan Kahle (500 freestyle) were individual winners for the Eagles. Matthias Wong (50 freestyle), Zander Boyko (diving), Daniel Rojas (100 butterfly) and Calvin Chhuoy (100 breaststroke) were winners for Burnsville. The biggest event of the evening was the opening 200 medley relay, with the Burnsville squad of Wong, Chhuoy, Rojas and Jack Steglich racing the Apple Valley squad of Langseth, Luke Klopp, Lenze and Bridger Cook to a tie. Both teams stretched to touch the wall in 1:52.68.