Bay County, FL
WMBB

Local high school students can apply to GCSC for free

By Cortney Evans,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yN18_0kiQkqO500

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Local high school students will have the chance to apply to Gulf Coast State College next week for free.

The college is waiving the application fee from February 13th through the 17th, for Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County students.

Crews celebrate skeletal completion of new Tyndall AFB lodging facility

Pathway Navigator representatives will be at high schools throughout Bay County next week to help students apply. All graduates from those counties are also eligible for the Gulf Coast Guarantee Scholarships.

“We want to invest in local high school seniors so we want them to come to Gulf Coast, receive a Gulf Coast Guarantee Scholarship,” Associate Director of the Student Navigation Center Scott Wilkes said. “Most students are more successful when they get a degree from Gulf Coast and then go to university instead of just going straight out of high school to a four-year university.”

Click here to learn more information or apply.

