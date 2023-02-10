Community effort underway to help Chicago migrants as tensions remain high over housing

Kristian Armendariz and the Little Village Community Council want the migrants being housed in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood to know they are still welcome in the SW Side community.

"They are not prisoners. They are refugees seeking are help escaping their native country for x, y and so reasons," Armendariz said.

The long-running service organization continues to collect donations for the asylum seekers and hopes to start shuttle busing them from the South Side to its 26th Street location to give them the cold weather clothing they so desperately need.

The group also said it wants to make sure the migrants are getting access to nutritious food and educational opportunities for their children.

The LVCC has also identified another vacant area grade school, Dela Cruz Elementary School on 23rd Place, that could be used as a shelter.

The effort comes as tensions remain high over the decision to relocate the migrants to the former Wadsworth Elementary School building in Woodlawn. Some community members said they have nothing against anyone seeking a better life, but that the migrants presence is taking away resources from their already struggling community.

"Instead of helping here where it's really needed, they help out other countries. Help out here first where it's really needed," said Luis Cardona, a Woodlawn resident.

Some area residents were out protesting again Thursday the relocation of the migrants to their neighborhood.

This, after migrants began moving into the building at 64th and University Avenue a week ago. The facility's opening was delayed because of neighborhood opposition.

It's expected to house 250 single men and women to start and be open for the next two years.

"There's also talk of establishing a migrant welcome center at 71st and Pulaski.

In the meantime, the asylum seekers who are here will stay in Woodlawn. The same group of residents are planning a larger protest Friday.