Open in App
GMA

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy choreograph fun dance

By Angeline Jane Bernabe,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xrX2_0kiQkiZV00

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are showing off their best dance moves.

In a joint Instagram post , the "Dancing With the Stars" pros, who are expecting their second child, shared a fun video of the both of them performing a choreographed routine to "Pretty Girls Walk" by Big Boss Vette.

MORE: Peta Murgatroyd announces she and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting baby no. 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027ilC_0kiQkiZV00
ABC via Getty Images - PHOTO: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 2022 ESPYs, July 20, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

"Oh we're in this!!! Finally!!! Lt's go!!!" they wrote in the caption. "1) It's hilarious that we've waited for Peta Murgatroyd to be fully pregnant to start doing any dancing here."

"2) If you know Maksim Chmerkovskiy, you know he REALLY did NOT want to be part of this," they continued. "But if you actually know him you'll be able to see the exact move that changed his mind."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy announced last month that they're expecting "Chmerkovskiy #2."

MORE: 'DWTS' sisters-in-law Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd reveal they have a pact to get pregnant at the same time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4b3H_0kiQkiZV00
Axelle/bauer-griffin via Getty Images - PHOTO: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 2022 ESPYs, July 20, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

"After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer… we have a healthy bun in the oven," Murgatroyd wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."

Last year, the couple opened up about their experience with fertility struggles. Murgatroyd told People that she had suffered three miscarriages in the last few years.

The couple are already parents to a son named Shai.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at fan expo: See the photos
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares new photos with her daughter Malti
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy