Mike Pence subpoenaed by Justice Department special counsel in Trump investigations

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department's special counsel overseeing inquiries into Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the former president's retention of classified documents , a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what special counsel Jack Smith is seeking from Pence, but the demand likely marks a major escalation in the inquiry since Smith was appointed to manage the inquiries in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The subpoena to Pence was first reported by ABC News .

The Justice Department declined to comment. A Pence spokesperson also declined to comment late Thursday.

Former Vice-President Mike Pence speaks at Florida International University, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Miami. Pence was talking about the economy and promoting his new book, "So Help Me God." Marta Lavandier, AP

Almost immediately after his appointment, Smith has been active on multiple fronts, issuing a flurry of subpoenas in December to local officials seeking communications with the former president, his campaign and advisers.

The man behind the probe: Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to lead Trump investigations?

Special counsels abound: Biden documents probe means US has 3 special counsel investigations at once. What are they?

Officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona confirmed that subpoenas had been received by county election authorities.

But the Pence summons indicates the inquiry has reached a possible inflection point related to Trump's efforts to cling to power.

It also sets up a potential challenge from Trump, who has claimed executive privilege in attempts to block the testimony of former aides and associates who have been summoned as witnesses in multiple investigations, including a special House committee that examined the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Aides to Trump declined to comment Thursday.

Trump has cast the special counsel appointment as a "political stunt."

"This is a totally expected political stunt by a feckless, politicized, weaponized Biden Department of Justice," the campaign said at the time.

Yet Pence's injection into the inquiry, while not unexpected, could pit two prospective front-runners for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 against each other in a criminal investigation. Trump has launched a bid to retake the White House, but Pence has not formally made an announcement.

A separate Justice Department special counsel has been appointed to examine President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents that were found unsecured at a former office in Washington, D.C., that he used after leaving the vice presidency and at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, described Pence as a "a key witness" in Smith's inquiry.

"Trump reportedly pressured him to refuse to certify the electoral votes on January 6th or to delay and send the matter back to the states," Mariotti tweeted Thursday.

Trump docs: 'Astounding': Trump documents reveal casual disregard for long-standing security protocols

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Pence subpoenaed by Justice Department special counsel in Trump investigations