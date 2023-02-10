Open in App
Council Bluffs, IA
Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center to host 70's-themed gala

By KMTV Staff,

11 days ago
Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center in Council Bluffs is getting its groove on Saturday for its 70's-themed winter gala.

It's the first time in-person since the pandemic began.

All the money raised will help the non-profit provide support for people, families and health professionals through their cancer experiences.

"Everything is offered to patients free of charge, so that means fundraisers are important. But it does mean a lot,” said Carolyn Ettinger. “It's something that's right here in council bluffs. We get referrals from both hospitals, both oncology offices, and they don't have to cross the river in order to get some social and emotional support."

They're sporting their 70's outfit and fellow 3 News Now Anchors Zach Williamson and Mary Nelson are excited to emcee.

If you'd like to join, seats are still available.

There's also an online silent auction where you don't have to be in-person to win, so you can support without leaving home.

Visit wingsofhope.org/gala .

