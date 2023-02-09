This Chelsea Pizzeria Mentioned On Yelp's New List Of Top 100 In US

Three Massachusetts pizzerias made it onto Yelp's brand new list of top spots in the country Photo Credit: Klara Kulikova on Unsplash

It's National Pizza Day and there's only one way to celebrate: by taking yourself to some of the best pizza shops in Massachusetts, according to Yelp.

The outlet put out their list of the top pizza spots in the US and Canada and several from the Bay State made it on the list.

The first is Ciao! Pizza & Pasta in Chelsea, which ranked number two on the list. The shop opened with the goal of "serving an under served community" since 2015, according to their website.

"Every time I've been here, not only has the food been delicious but the staff has been so incredibly friendly when I've gone in to pick up my order," on Yelp reviewer wrote. "As soon as you walk up to the building, you can just tell from the delicious smell it's going to be amazing. Such a gem of a place!"

The second Massachusetts pizza place to make Yelp's list is Volo Craft Pizza in Swampscott at number 35. This North Shore staple, opened in 2017, offers Detroit and New York-style pizza as well as several starters, pastas, sandwiches and desserts.

While the Detroit-style gets a ton of press, some customers say the New York is not to be ignored.

"Don't sleep on the New York style pizza from Volo," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "I know the Detroit style pizza gets posted 99% of the time (rightly so, it's absolutely incredible) but the New York style is as a good as any place around. Definitely recommend trying it out!"

Rounding out the Massachusetts features on Yelp's list is Pizza Shark in Harwich at number 69. Not only has the restaurant garnered national praise, Pizza Shark has also been named one of the top five best pizza places on Cape Cod, according to the Cape Cod Times.

The restaurant also has a second location in Chatham, which some customers say is equally as good as their general store location.

"We keep going back to pizza shark harwich as they don't disappoint," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "My personal favorite is the veggie-filled nurse shark. Tonight we added baked buffalo wings to the order and they were wonderful. Lots of meat and very flavorful."

You can view the whole list by clicking here.

