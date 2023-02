Brooke Lieberman, a sophomore at Urbana High School, will be the next student member of the Frederick County Board of Education. 

Lieberman will serve a one-year term as a non-voting member of the board beginning July 1. Until then, she will shadow Lucas Tessarollo, a senior at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and the current student member of the board.