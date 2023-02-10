Down Syndrome Association of Central California needs donations for Fairytale Ball

ABC30 is taking action to highlight a local non-profit making dreams come true for people in our community.

The Down Syndrome Association of Central California helps support families with children touched by Down syndrome.

It also helps support individuals with Down syndrome throughout their lifetime.

Right now, the organization is planning for an upcoming event called the Fairytale Ball and it needs your help.

They are collecting gently-used formal wear for attendees to shop from ahead of the event.

That includes prom, formal, bridesmaid dresses, as well as suits and coats.

The group hopes to collect as much as it can before February 24th.

Organizers say any type of donation or help goes a long way.

"As a local non profit. We are a part of your community. We're not sending funds outside. It is going to your neighbor, your classmate, to a family member. It's staying here locally. Six counties that we serve from Merced, Kings, Tulare counties, it's going to people you know," said Jennifer Whiting, the executive director of DSAC.

"DSAC changed my life. changed my life. and changed my world to me right now," said 24-year-old Sarah Corona.