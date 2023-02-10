Newport News School Board appointee to fill vacancy left by newly elected city councilman

The Newport News School Board on Thursday evening appointed longtime educator Maritsa Alger to represent the South District. Alger will serve until a Nov. 7 special election.

Alger is filling the vacancy created when John R. Eley III was elected to the City Council in November. Alger was appointed by a 4-2 vote, with board members Rebecca Aman and Douglas Brown dissenting.

Board Chair Lisa Surles-Law said 16 qualified candidates applied, and four finalists were interviewed in a closed session.

“I would like to express on behalf of my school board colleagues our appreciation for everyone who applied to serve the Newport News community,” Surles-Law said before the appointment.

Surles-Law noted that whoever joins the board will have “a big task” as it addresses safety, culture and climate concerns. The school division has been under intense scrutiny since a 6-year-old student shot and injured first grade teacher Abigail Zwerner in her classroom Jan. 6 at Richneck Elementary.

“I’m just thankful that everyone who applied was willing to take on that task, because I’ll be the first one to tell you it’s not easy,” Surles-Law said.

Alger was not present at Thursday’s meeting. She previously was appointed to fill an unexpired term in the Central District in January 2020. Alger is a retired educator, who spent 32 years at Norfolk Public Schools, including 15 as an elementary school principal.

“Schools are hubs, right at the center of what makes a community,” Alger told the Daily Press in 2020. “Working for schools is just what I know to do.”

Alger is a native of New York. She moved to the Peninsula in the mid-1980s and earned a master’s degree in special education from Hampton University. Her two children went through Newport News Public Schools and graduated from Warwick High School.

Aman and Brown said a desire to appoint someone with more safety-related experience led to their votes against Alger. They expressed support for Marlon Pendergraft, who served in the Navy and worked for the Newport News Fire Department.

“While Ms. Alger does have good credentials, I think at this point in time for the division, to me the most critical issues we are faced with are focused on safety and being able to make some rapid decisions regarding making changes to the climate and culture, as well as shoring up the safety in the classrooms and in schools and supporting our teachers,” Aman said.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com