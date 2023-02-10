Sobriety the game winner at Guiding Light’s Sober Bowl

On Sunday evening, February 12, dozens of people will be gathering at Guiding Light on Division Avenue to eat chicken wings, play some games, and of course watch the big game. However, alcohol will not be in sight, said executive director Brian Elve.

It’s their annual Sober Bowl and their message is clear: you can have fun sober.

“I think you’re looking for that brain to say, you know, ‘Well, tonight ended and I didn’t use or drink and I had a good time. I wonder if I can do that another time doing something else,” Elve said during an interview with FOX 17 on Thursday. “We’re kind of trying to start them to think for themselves like ‘Wow, I don’t think I need this to feel good or be happy.’"

According to Sestra Smart Dispensing, a Virginia-based technology company that’s has restaurants and stadiums as clients, stated on its website that Americans will consume 325 million gallons of beer for the title game .

“I believe the Monday after this event is the No. 1 day that people call in sick. And so it seems to represent ‘Tonight I can kind of go hog wild and I don’t have to have any responsibilities,'” Elve said. “And, we’re saying ‘No, you know, when you live that way you're risking quite a bit especially for someone that is an addict.'”

He said the temptation is real and all it takes is one drink to spiral and binge, and quickly, one’s job, relationships, and quality of life is jeopardized.

Sunday’s Sober Bowl is only open to the people at Guiding Light — a long-term residential center with transitional housing for men — and the larger recovery community, he said. However, if someone is struggling with alcohol or substance use, he suggested that the person consider where they’re watching the game.

“Environment’s everything. One of the biggest predictors of behavior is environment,” Elve said. “So, if you’re with the buddies, it doesn’t matter if they’re doing something, there’s a very good chance you’re going to be doing what they’re doing, even if you tell yourself beforehand this isn’t going to happen.”

So, he said it’s best to rethink your plans and consider that it’s possible to have fun without taking a hit or a sip.

“For us it’s kind of like ‘Hey, I can have fun. I can be myself and people might just be fine with me. I don’t need to be under the inference to be the funny guy or the great guy,'” he said. “I can just kind of be here and enjoy myself.”