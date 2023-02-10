Open in App
Richmond, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond

By Delaney Murray,

11 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence was seen Thursday night at the Happy Trees warehouse near the Chamberlayne Road area in downtown Richmond.

Several police vehicles arrived at the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply warehouse at 1809 Roane St. Thursday evening, and according to Richmond Police, they are executing a narcotics search warrant.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UE57D_0kiQhxfn00
    Several police and SWAT vehicles arrived to the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply warehouse at 1809 Roane Street on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 9. Credit: Annie Gallo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xxvw3_0kiQhxfn00
    Several police and SWAT vehicles arrived to the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply warehouse at 1809 Roane Street on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 9. Credit: Annie Gallo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svvcj_0kiQhxfn00
    Several police and SWAT vehicles arrived to the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply warehouse at 1809 Roane Street on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 9. Credit: Annie Gallo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PA0SM_0kiQhxfn00
    Several police and SWAT vehicles arrived to the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply warehouse at 1809 Roane Street on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 9. Credit: Annie Gallo

Happy Trees Agricultural Supply is a “hydroponics and indoor gardening store,” according to its website, which lists items they sell, including grow lights, plant nutrients, hydroponic equipment and more.

“Our goal is to help customers learn how to grow responsibly and successfully,” says the website.

There is a weekly Tree Trade Thursday event at the location where people can come out for food, music and seed trading “while enjoying cannabis in all its forms.”

Man dead, woman injured after double shooting on East Broad Street in Richmond

Richmond Police were not able to confirm if they had made any arrests as of 7 p.m. They did say that this is an ongoing investigation and they expect to be in the area for the rest of the night.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

