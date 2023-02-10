Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond
By Delaney Murray,
11 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence was seen Thursday night at the Happy Trees warehouse near the Chamberlayne Road area in downtown Richmond.
Several police vehicles arrived at the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply warehouse at 1809 Roane St. Thursday evening, and according to Richmond Police, they are executing a narcotics search warrant.
Happy Trees Agricultural Supply is a “hydroponics and indoor gardening store,” according to its website, which lists items they sell, including grow lights, plant nutrients, hydroponic equipment and more.
“Our goal is to help customers learn how to grow responsibly and successfully,” says the website.
There is a weekly Tree Trade Thursday event at the location where people can come out for food, music and seed trading “while enjoying cannabis in all its forms.”
