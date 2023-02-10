Open in App
Brawley, CA
See more from this location?
KYMA News 11

Brawley man arrested for carjacking and robbery

By Faith Rodriquez,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sV5QY_0kiQhhnP00

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) said one man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from someone at gunpoint.

Officers said they responded to Imperial Avenue and D Street across from the Post Office Wednesday evening.

They discovered a white Ford Mustang in the middle of the road, which the car had previously been stolen about a block away in the parking lot of 475 W. Main St.

According to BPD, allegedly, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and told him to get out of his vehicle while he was in the parking lot.

The victim exited the vehicle, and the driver drove away with the white Ford Mustang..

Officers said the Imperial County Sheriff's Office Deputies chased the suspect down and that he was speeding.

The suspect drove into a fence at the Barbara Worth Junior High campus.

Eventually, police found the 28-year-old suspect nearby who is now facing multiple felony charges including robbery and carjacking.

The suspect is being held at the Imperial County Jail without bail because he violated his probation.

The post Brawley man arrested for carjacking and robbery appeared first on KYMA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brawley, CA newsLocal Brawley, CA
Two teenagers shot during overnight weekend hours
Brawley, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Luis police shot to death
San Luis, AZ21 hours ago
Safety in numbers, locals rush to help victims in car crash
Yuma, AZ13 hours ago
Former gang member arrested by border agents in Yuma
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Jewelry scam alerts Yuma PD
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
YCSO arrests California woman for fraud and theft
Seeley, CA6 days ago
Man accused of attempted murder faces charges
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Engler Ave
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Deputies bust woman for auto fraud
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
YPD identifies motorcycle driver in Friday’s fatal crash
Yuma, AZ7 days ago
1400+border crossers charged with alleged human smuggling
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Yuma family who lost home in fire speaks out
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
3 charged with hiding drugs in children's toys, shipping them to Mass.
Boston, MA3 days ago
Gas station robbery leads to Valentine's Day arrest in Yuma
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
Fire destroys Foothills home and RV
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Human remains found in a vacant building
El Centro, CA7 days ago
Hank Day’s celebration parade on Foothills Blvd
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Eating Disorder Awareness week begins next Monday
Yuma, AZ16 hours ago
Grant awarded to improve school bus safety
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Migrants seek economic opportunity and safety in the United States
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
City of San Luis offices to close on Presidents’ Day
San Luis, AZ6 days ago
10th Annual Blazing Desert Comic Con returns
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Yuma Humane Society hosts 2nd Annual Pet Palooza
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Sharp decline in migrant crossings in Yuma sector
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Fort Yuma Rotary Club hosts Mardi Gras on Friday
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Students explore careers at Yuma Proving Ground
Yuma, AZ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy