Open in App
Oklahoma State
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

SEC revenue declines, 14 member schools receive $49.9M

By Sportsnaut,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4NNg_0kiQhArY00

Commissioner Greg Sankey said the Southeastern Conference earned $721.8 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31.

Sankey said Thursday the revenue split for the 14 member schools in the SEC was nearly $50 million — $49.9 million apiece.

The schools were paid $54.6 million as part of the split for the previous fiscal year, 2020-21, Sankey said.

“The SEC’s annual revenue distribution significantly enhances the ability of our universities’ athletics programs to provide the highest level of support for the thousands of student-athletes who participate in sports each year on our campuses,” Sankey said in a statement released by the conference. “This commitment to an impactful and life-changing experience encompasses superior support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health, nutrition, life-skills development and extended health coverage for our student-athletes.”

For 2021-22, the sum of $698.5 million was distributed by the league with $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other expenses related to travel and other costs associated with going to bowl games.

In the 2021 fiscal year, ending Aug. 31, 2021, the SEC reported $833.4 million in revenue.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
No. 9 Baylor aims to settle score at No. 12 Kansas State
Waco, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nebraska rallies, knocks off Maryland in OT
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
No. 1 Alabama steamrolls Georgia, winning by 49
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Northwestern debuts in Top 25; Houston back to No. 1
Evanston, IL1 day ago
GG Jackson II, Meechie Johnson fuel South Carolina past LSU
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Vanderbilt trending up, while LSU has lost 14 straight
Baton Rouge, LA1 hour ago
Upset-minded Va. Tech meets No. 13 Miami
Blacksburg, VA1 day ago
Eyeing NCAA Tournament berth, Kentucky out to sweep Florida
Gainesville, FL37 minutes ago
Big night by Oumar Ballo helps No. 8 Arizona past Colorado
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Washington State fends off Oregon, notches third straight win
Pullman, WA1 day ago
Resume building needed as Oklahoma State visits West Virginia
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Cason Wallace propels Kentucky past No. 10 Tennessee
Lexington, KY2 days ago
No. 21 Northwestern puts fresh ranking on line at Illinois
Evanston, IL1 hour ago
No. 25 Texas A&M puts hot run up against No. 11 Tennessee
College Station, TX1 day ago
Northwestern blows by Iowa for milestone victory
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Indiana grabs share of first Big Ten title since 1983
Bloomington, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy