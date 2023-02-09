During an interview with The Dan Le Batard Show, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the alleged contract tampering by WWE in 2022…. “I can’t really comment on what their internal struggles, internal strifes are because I don’t work there and I’m not there. I can only speak to the challenges we’ve had. I’ve got a lot of wrestlers who come to me and allege that WWE reached out to them to tamper with their contracts and ask them to break their contracts. I can’t confirm that specifically. I can only tell you what the wrestlers have come to me and said, but I’ve had multiple wrestlers and staff report that to me. It was very disturbing. I’ve had to go out and try to put on good shows despite this alleged tampering, and stuff like that. Frankly, I don’t think it’s stopped us because the quality of the product and the quality of the shows is at an all-time high right now.”

