Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
bodyslam.net
WWE Write The Usos Off TV Due To Upcoming Trip To Canada
As seen on WWE SmackDown this week, Jey Uso reunited with Jimmy Uso to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The twins had a successful title defense. Jimmy asked Jey about his loyalty to The Bloodline after the match. Jey didn’t give a definitive answer....
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says Hitting Spinebuster On WWE HOFer Was Career Highlight
When one has had a career like Arn Anderson has, it's hard to pick one moment that stands out between all the great matches, great promos, and other accomplishments. For Anderson though, it's not that hard to pick out, mainly because it involved a match where he was technically not even a participant.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Stars Have Informed Him Of WWE Contract Tampering
AEW President Tony Khan truly loves professional wrestling and no one can doubt that fact. That being said, not everyone is a fan of how Khan has been handling his business in the company. There was also apparent contract tampering by WWE, which became a topic of discussion last year.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE SmackDown Star Teases Babyface Turn
A big babyface turn has been teased following WWE SmackDown with a stunning show of respect between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. In the main event of SmackDown Santos Escobar did battle with Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Rey Mysterio to find a new number one contender for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. In the end, a flying elbow drop onto Rey Mysterio was enough to pick up the win for Moss who will get his title shot on the 17th of February.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Believes AEW & WWE Have “A Wrestling War”
Tony Khan claims that there is a “real war” going on between AEW and WWE. AEW’s top boss has been discussing the wrestling landscape and believes that the hatred between both AEW and WWE creates better wrestling and content for fans. During an appearance on The Dan...
PWMania
Jim Ross on Konnan Not Fitting in WWE, the Company Not Being Interested in Shane Douglas, More
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the Radicalz joining WWE in 2000. JR discussed WWE’s lack of interest in Shane Douglas, as well as whether Billy Kidman could have jumped ship and found success in WWE. Here are the highlights:
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star May Be Returning To WWE Soon
The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing and a former WWE Star could be making a sensational return very soon. Speculation has been building that former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Raw Tag Team Champion, Matt Cardona, then known as Zack Ryder, could be set to be return. Cardona...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Explains Origins Of Beef With WWE
Upon the launch of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, the company quickly emerged as a formidable rival to WWE. As the two companies continue to make their plays to get a leg up over each other, some moves have ignited a real "war" between the promotions — at least in the eyes of AEW President Tony Khan. Outside of the reports of WWE's alleged contract tampering in an effort to recruit AEW talent, Khan recently spoke about another incident that seemingly sparked the "hatred" between the two empires.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Reveals WWE Superstar Talked Him Out Of Tattoo Prior To A WrestleMania Match
Cody Rhodes has shared an interesting about how a friend on the WWE roster talked him out of getting a tattoo going into one of the biggest matches of his career. During his first run in WWE from 2006 to 2016, Cody Rhodes was part of a very successful group called Legacy from 2008 until it fell apart in early 2010. The group was led by Randy Orton, who was a main event level heel, and also featured Cody and Ted Dibiase Jr. along with others that had some briefs run in the group.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Name Retires From The Ring
A former WWE star and NXT champion has hung up their boots according to Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom. Oney Lorcan was best known on the wrestling scene outside of WWE as Biff Busick, but he joined up to be part of the NXT brand in 2015. His time on the developmental brand is best remembered for his run as NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Danny Burch and their role in Pat McAfee’s Kings of Wrestling stable that took on The Undisputed ERA in WarGames.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Signs With NWA
A former WWE star has officially signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) as announced on a PPV broadcast where he picked up a big win. At NWA Nuff Said last night in Tampa, former WWE star and TNA/Impact World Champion EC3 defeated Kevin Kiley in a singles match. Kiley is former WWE star Alex Riley making his return to the ring after about five years away.
tjrwrestling.net
Trish Stratus Recalls Infamous John Morrison Incident
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has recounted her cold shoulder from John Morrison and the ensuing backstage argument that took place. The last time Trish Stratus competed on The Grandest Stage of Them All was back in 2011 at WrestleMania 27 where she teamed with John Morrison and Jersey Shore star Snooki to defeat Dolph Ziggler, Michelle McCool, and Layla.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Hits Out At Lack Of Ring Time
One AEW star has taken to social media to hit out at their lack of ring time in recent weeks with their last match taking place in December 2022. Lance Archer debuted in AEW in March 2020 as the mystery client for WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts to manage. Archer immediately set his sights on Cody Rhodes with the two men meeting in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural TNT Champion at Double Or Nothing two months later in May.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Included This As Part Of His Initial Presentation To Warner
When AEW was founded in January 2019, the intent was clear: competition. Now, Tony Khan's promotion is easily considered the second-biggest professional wrestling federation in the United States. In fact, one of his goals from the beginning was to provide an alternative landing spot to WWE — yes, for the fans but, even more crucially, for the wrestlers. Now any time a big name hits the market, the anticipation of where they'll land is palpable. In a recent interview with Uproxx, AEW's founder noted that was always part of the plan.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Latest On Jay White’s Wrestling Future
Jay White’s future is up in the air as he lost a “Loser leaves Japan” match to Hikuleo at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday morning. White will take on AEW’s Eddie Kingston at next Saturday’s Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in San Jose, California. As noted, White is reportedly on his way out of the promotion and has interest from AEW and WWE.
nodq.com
Tony Khan says it was “very disturbing” to hear about alleged contract tampering by WWE
During an interview with The Dan Le Batard Show, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the alleged contract tampering by WWE in 2022…. “I can’t really comment on what their internal struggles, internal strifes are because I don’t work there and I’m not there. I can only speak to the challenges we’ve had. I’ve got a lot of wrestlers who come to me and allege that WWE reached out to them to tamper with their contracts and ask them to break their contracts. I can’t confirm that specifically. I can only tell you what the wrestlers have come to me and said, but I’ve had multiple wrestlers and staff report that to me. It was very disturbing. I’ve had to go out and try to put on good shows despite this alleged tampering, and stuff like that. Frankly, I don’t think it’s stopped us because the quality of the product and the quality of the shows is at an all-time high right now.”
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross On If WWE Ever Considered Having Mike Tyson Wrestle
Arguably the hottest angle in WWE history went down 25 years ago, when WWE Champion Shawn Michaels went toe-to-toe with a white-hot "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14. Capping things was the involvement of the "Baddest Man on the Planet" Mike Tyson. The special outside enforcer that night, Tyson inserted himself into the feud on an episode of "WWE Raw," ushering in the heights of the Attitude Era and the start of WWE's dominance over WCW. The face-off between Tyson and Austin ultimately ended up being a ploy, with Tyson eventually turning on Michaels and D-Generation X to side with the new WWE Champion. Although Tyson's turn was met with widespread acclaim, many still wonder what a match between Austin and "Iron Mike" would've looked like, with WWE's Head of Talent Relations at the time detailing why that never happened.
wrestlinginc.com
Summer Rae Denies WWE Divas Title Rumor
During her six-year career with WWE, Summer Rae had a pretty eventful run, from helping Mercedes Mone find her footing as Sasha Banks, to being the dance partner of former WWE star Fandango. But during her entire time with the promotion, Rae never once held any gold, whether it be on NXT or the main roster.
njpw1972.com
Naito confronts Muto, Kiyomiya tastes Rainmaker at NOAH card
Muto’s last opponent goes face to face with the legend in Osaka, while Okada lays out Kiyomiya with a Rainmaker. Attendees at Pro-Wrestling NOAH’s February 12 event in EDION Arena Osaka got a pair of huge shocks either side of the night’s main event. The first saw...
Comments / 0