Taylor Swift Hits The Grammy Red Carpet In A 'Midnights' Blue Two-Piece Dress

Taylor Swift, 33, stole the show at the 2023 GRAMMYs red carpet in this midnight (pun intended!) blue Roberto Cavalli set. The powerhouse pop singer’s sparkling long-sleeve two-piece outfit is accessorized with $2.89 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including 136 carats of natural purple sapphire in the statement earrings and matching ring.

Taylor Swift Wears A ‘Midnights’ Blue Dress For The Grammy’s

Swift arrived at the music award in this violet-blue ensemble, designed by Roberto Cavalli. Her outfit featured a long sleeve mock-neck top that was embellished with silver and blue sequins, that resembled a night’s sky, sprinkled with stars—it could be a reference to her Midnights album . With help of stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer , the singer-songwriter, who’s up for four awards at the 2023 Grammys, completed her outfit with statement geometric-shaped diamond earrings and a matching ring. As for glam, Taylor went for her iconic red lip, subtle winged cat eye, and shimmery blue eye shadow.

There’s no doubt that her outfit color is a deliberate nod to the queen of easter egg’s recent album. It wasn’t long ago that Taylor dropped Midnights , her tenth studio album. The pop singer described the album as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life.”

While Taylor was nominated for multiple Grammys and won four, the singer’s Midnights album was not included as it was released after the eligibility period for this year’s awards. She won best music video for All Too Well: The Short Film , song of the year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” best country song for “I Bet You Think About Me,” and best song written for visual media for “Carolina [From Where the Crawdads Sing ].”

After Swift won best music video, the first Grammy for a video she’s directed, she took to Twitter to celebrate. “I can’t put into words what this means to me,” she tweeted after winning the award. “For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music…I’m blown away.” Even though Midnights didn’t win any awards this year, we’re already excited to see her record-breaking album clear at the 2024 ceremony.

Taylor Swift Works The Room And Dances At The Grammys

At the Grammys, Swift had the best time dancing to Bad Bunny. She was spotted with everyone from the host Trevor Noah to blues singer Bonnie Raitt posed with the best music video winner. It looks like all these celebrities are using the Grammy awards to cuddle up to Swift and get some Eras tour tickets.

The host Noah quipped with Swift on-camera before introducing the 50 Years of Hip-Hop tribute performance and the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He asked if Swifties could do anything about the price of eggs, which are at astronomical prices . Swift told Noah, “There’s nothing they can’t do.”



She also took pictures with Bad Bunny, chatted with Beyoncé , and drank with Jack Antonoff, Swift’s producer collaborator. Swift was also spotted chatting with and half-hugging Harry Styles. She even supported her ex Styles (whom she wrote her song “Style” about), when he controversially won album of the year.